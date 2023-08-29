Beauval indigenous residential school unmarked graves
Image courtesy of English River First Nation

The English River First Nation (ERFN) claims it has found 93 unmarked graves at the old Beauval Indian Residential School, near the northern Saskatchewan village of Beauval. 

ERFN said it believes the graves contain the bodies of 79 children and 14 infants.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

Dig it all up. Prove it. Let’s see the skeletons. Well, at least this will keep the CBC busy for the next day or so.

GailMolsberry
GailMolsberry

Prove they are graves…….don’t just assume they are!

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

After reading this, I am not sure---were there actual bodies found in these "graves" or not? From the last sentence, its seems "not". Can our journalists at least clear on what they are writing about?? If they qualify as "graves", that word connotes actual bodies were buried in them. If there are/were no bodies, then there are no "graves". (Similar to "vaccines" against X--if they are not effective in preventing a recipient from contracting (and spreading) X , then they are not "vaccines" against X.

