Sask gov gives $400K to investigate barriers to indigenous employment in energy

The Government of Saskatchewan is paying $400,000 for a needs assessment on how to get indigenous people working in the province's energy sector.The province is investing $400,000 in the Saskatchewan First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence to conduct a needs assessment which will identify barriers faced by indigenous peoples when trying to enter employment in the natural resource sector. The assessment well also develop strategies to connect Indigenous people to jobs in the natural resource and sustainable energy development sectors.Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison says the indigenous have to work for the province to grow as it should."Engagement of indigenous communities in the workforce is essential to the continued growth of Saskatchewan and is a key component of our province's recently released Labour Market Strategy," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Partnerships such as this help create new opportunities and ensure the Indigenous workforce has every opportunity to benefit from the jobs being created by Saskatchewan's strong and growing economy." This funding will support the engagement of indigenous communities, organizations, educational institutions and industry to inform and recommend options for government programs.First Nations Natural Resource Centre of Excellence President and CEO Sheldon Wuttunee said the indigenous want to participate in energy projects."We are constantly working toward creating a future where our communities are valued partners and thriving in the energy resource sector," Wuttunee said."We are proud to partner with the Government of Saskatchewan to identify gaps and create opportunities in the natural resources sector where First Nations communities can play an active role." The province touts itself as a world leader in the production of sustainable and high-quality natural resources. The government says it is important to have a growing workforce is necessary to work with new investment coming into the province.NexGen Energy Vice-President of Regional Development Dylan Smart said the province made a good move.“This is another great initiative by the Government of Saskatchewan directed at supporting the growth of a strong and resilient Indigenous workforce in Saskatchewan,” Smart said. “The company’s 100% owned Rook I Project will be a major employer to the province’s natural resource sector, with an annual expectation of 700 positions during construction, and 500 positions during operations."This most recent initiative aligns strongly with NexGen’s consistent approach to working with industry and educational institutions to build a strong and prosperous Indigenous workforce that will strengthen these communities and the company for generations to come.”The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy outlines how the province plans to ensure Saskatchewan has the labour force to meet employer demand. The first pillar of this strategy deals directly with preparing Saskatchewan people for jobs and increasing Indigenous participation in the growing workforce.