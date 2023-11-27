Sask gov, Metis Nation sign firearms agreement

The Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MNS) signed two agreements with Premier Scott Moe, one of which deals with firearms education and permitting.These memorandums of understanding (MOU) were signed during the Métis government's annual legislative assembly, which took place over the weekend at Prairieland Park in Saskatoon.Glen McCallum, president of MNS, emphasized the importance of maintaining an open dialogue with the province.Moe shared a similar view, emphasizing how hunting and fishing are significant activities for indigenous and Métis people in the province."When you look at the importance of hunting, of fishing and whatnot to not only indigenous people, but Métis people in Saskatchewan, it’s of paramount importance. I think this is a great day," said Moe.While not official legislation in Saskatchewan, the firearms agreement aims to promote education, expand licencing, lessen criminal penalties for regulatory violations and safeguard the rights of Métis individuals who own firearms.Moe showed his excitement about the agreements and took the chance to criticize federal firearms regulations. He suggested the MOU could serve as a foundation for broader legislation."This is an example of putting the important pieces in place for all Saskatchewan people and I'd say actually all Canadian people could look at this as a model," said Moe.The MNS leadership is optimistic about future collaboration between the two governments. The MOU on firearms is set to become effective on January 1, 2024.