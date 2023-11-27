Sask gov subsidizing WestJet flights to USA

The Saskatchewan government used $130,000 to date out of a $2.2 million budget for creating air routes connecting Saskatoon and Minneapolis.Last week, the province made a similar agreement for the Regina airport.Saskatchewan first made its deal with WestJet in the spring of 2023.To make WestJet agree to offer flights between Saskatoon and Minneapolis, the province had to provide a revenue guarantee.Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison stated that this expense is necessary.“The commitment really was the catalyst for the airlines and WestJet, in this case, to feel comfortable in putting the route together in the first place,” said Harrison.“But it’ll be very, very minimal, which is a good thing, but that route would never have happened but for the fact that the provincial government was prepared to work with that airport authority to make it a reality.”A total of $2.2 million was guaranteed for a period of three years. To date, taxpayers spent $130,000.Last Monday, WestJet agreed to a slightly smaller revenue guarantee of $1.5 million to begin flights between Regina and Minneapolis.The flights on this new route are scheduled to start on April 24, 2024.“The province of Saskatchewan was an incredible partner in ensuring we could secure this flight to Minneapolis with WestJet,” said James Bogus, CEO of the Regina Airport Authority.“They’ve actually contributed $500,000 per year for three years in incenting this airline to consider flying.”The Saskatchewan government hopes that if the Minneapolis routes are successful, it will encourage airlines to consider offering flights to other American cities.