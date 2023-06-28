Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
An advertising agency in Saskatchewan acknowledged using a fear-driven strategy in an advertisement created for the Saskatchewan Ministry of Health to promote COVID-19 vaccination.
Brown Communications Group (BCG), the agency behind the campaign, admitted on their website to specifically targeting individuals who were hesitant or resistant towards vaccination. They did so by appealing to their “potential fear” about how their vaccination status could impact their lives.
“At the time of the campaign, those who feared COVID-19 and those who were community-minded had already received the vaccine. That’s why appealing to our audience’s altruism or sense of greater good wasn’t going to be effective. Rather, we needed to focus on how individuals could be affected moving forward,” says the BCG website.
“We strategized if someone’s vaccination status began affecting their social life, travel plans, or entertainment, that could be the final motivation needed to get on board. So, we tapped into a base potential fear of this group: the Fear of Missing Out.”
At the same time as Saskatchewan's proof of vaccination policy, which mandated individuals to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result to access restaurants, bars, and other services based on personal health choices, the BCG campaign started.
BCG is using the web page to promote and showcase their successful campaigns.
From Oct. 1, 2021, to Feb. 14, 2022, Saskatchewan's COVID-19 restrictions policy was in place. However, the province ended all restrictions on Valentine's Day.
BCG's campaign showcased two videos. The first depicted a tailgate party with Saskatchewan Roughrider fans, while the other showed a house party. Both videos highlighted instances of discrimination against unvaccinated individuals.
The campaign did not address factors such as health conditions, religious beliefs, or doubts regarding the vaccine's efficacy, which may have contributed to some individuals’ hesitancy or resistance to getting vaccinated.
BCG promotes the COVID-19 vaccination campaign because it “earned high engagement” and “praise from our client.”
BCG's website lists several former clients, including the RCMP, Health Canada, Elections Saskatchewan, and other organizations.
comments
Talking about Health Service misinformation, THE classic example of supremely horrible advice, baseless spin, and criminal medical malpractice was embodied in a flyer the AHS published and distributed in late summer 2021. I used it as the focus of the notes I had been compiling since 4 or 5 months after CV19 was unleashed. (many months before the vax was also launched toward us).
I used a scan of that document on my opening page, and below it, a historic quote I thought appropriate:
"In all my 50 years of public service I have never seen a document that was more crowded with infamous falsehoods and distortions - on a scale so huge that I never imagined until today that any government on this planet was capable of uttering them.” - U.S. Sec of State Cordell Hull December 7 1941
The flyer was an "A-Z" of distortions and lies. I kept my copy as a souvenir, a reminder of just how little trust we should have for our Health System, or our Provincial or Fed governments.
I wish I could post the timeline notes here that I started in early 2020, and that I stopped updating in Dec 2021 (88 pages) because nobody was listening. And if *I* knew all that back then, why did our AHS and government do nothing but lie and spin? Why did they not lift a finger to use alternative methods, treatments and supplements to save Albertans LONG before the vax rollout? Total bunch of agenda driven hypocrites and criminals.
We had fear mongering directed at us from our friends: "you're selfish, you're going to get COVID and die". Some of these people are no longer friends. Unfortunately, we now see some of our friends and relatives having health issues manifest either as existing issues accelerating or new cancers being diagnosed. I heard that the booster shots had a higher load of the harmful spike proteins that the first two shots.
These liars are Criminals . . . and should be prosecuted for their Lies.
It was now very early in the PlanDemic if you listened to competent Drs. that the vulnerable population was the Elderly & those with Health Issues.
The under 69 healthy population had only a .04% chance of dying from the
Wuhan Flu . . . under 40 was 1/2 of that and under 18 was practically ZERO.
Yet these criminals went into Fright Mode along with Canada's Federal Govt & the FakeSteam Legacy Media.
Everything they die was WRONG . . . and the evidence is the FACT that they killed almost 5 Times more Citizens per Million than did Sweden.
What did Sweden do that worked so well? NOTHING . . . kids went to school, businesses remained Open . . . but the Swedes did look after the vulnerable Seniors & those with Health Issues . . . Canada of course did NOT. Imagine all the 10 of millions Canada Pension and OAP have saved because of this incompetence or was it the "Plan"?
Many studies today confirm that Sweden did it right . . . lockdowns, masks & shuttered businesses did absolutely NOTHING to change outcomes, might even have made things w
Do not comply to fearporn.
I decided 2 weeks into the pandemic I wasn't going to live in fear. It brought me immense tranquility, and the ability to see through the propaganda like through polished glass. I still can't believe the hysterics I saw from frantic and panicked people responding to every emotional nudge inflicted on them by ignorant and self-serving institutions. Public institutions have signed their own death warrants with their behaviour and lack of restraint during this time.
Any person who was premier during the scamdemic should be run out of town, every one displayed a wormy backbone. Jail is to good for them. Moe must go.
Also, MOE is a first-class POS. He completely ignored the situation of the lady who dropped dead in a Shoppers right after getting a booster shot. Another POS that needs to be behind bars.
If a person didn’t watch the fake news there was zero to be alarmed about.
lamp posts, short ropes, and quick drops for all involved
So, the government used propaganda to manipulate the public. Therefore, the government can not be trusted because how one does anything is how they do everything.
It is vital that the public is reminded of this with every communication that the government puts out from now on and forevermore i.e. a label that states "this message could be total lies."
Seems every government was using advertising to try and entice the weak into taking the ineffective bio-hazard agent. I never got vaccinated since my fear was the safety of the vaccine and it being approved on an emergency use authorization basis. Only after duping millions into being guinea pigs for this bio-hazard it was deemed safe. Now the truth is slowly stating to come out with regards to the dangers of the bio-hazard and how ineffective it was against Covid.
Alberta's AHS was at least as bad as Sask's HS in this regard. Months before the vax was unleashed, too many people had seen too many red flags and too little truthful data to be easily drawn in by all the hype and fear that was being driven by both of these HSes.
Coercion through fear and threat was the way forward, as those who were doing their own due diligence were only being turned off by all these antics. So threaten them. And predictably, the whole agenda began crumbling as availability of real data and good analysis became overwhelming.
But too late for SO many people who had been driven to a fear frenzy about CV19 and had taken the leap of badly invested faith and got the jabs.
And who are now regretting the trust they had placed in the HSes, the UN, the WEF, the CDC, the FDA. This was a total and utter sellout, start to finish by our governments and their agencies.
Never again.
I knew it was a clown show from the beginning; ate Subway in my vehicle for months with zero regrets.
