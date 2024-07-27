Sask government gives food banks $2M

The Saskatchewan Party government has pledged $2 million for Food Banks of Saskatchewan as meeting the needs of the hungry has become an increasing challenge in the province.The money is to be provided over the next two years, with the first instalment coming in August. At a media event at the Regina Food Bank, Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said the announcement wasn't a response to vocal pleas for help, such as that made by the Moose Jaw Food Bank last week..Moose Jaw food bank rations support and appeals for donations."Hearing from constituents, hearing from food banks and the outreach we do as MLAs, there's need out there, so this is a bit of a response," Makowski said.Michael Kincade, executive director at Food Banks of Saskatchewan, said the province's food banks are rapidly running out of money and supplies. Kincade said they're serving more than 44,000 people every month, with that number increasing. "Nobody likes to admit it, but it's happening. Unfortunately, we're seeing families with incomes, with double incomes even, having to access food banks right now. So yes, it's alarming and yes, it keeps me up at night," he said.Food Banks of Saskatchewan will be responsible for distributing the funds among 36 communities. The money will be given out based on population and average food bank usage. Regina's food bank is expected to get $260,000 each year.In March, there were more than 55,000 visits to Saskatchewan, nearly double the number in March 2019, according to a report by Food Banks Canada. The report said 40% of food bank users were children.On Thursday, Regina NDP MLA and Opposition Social Services Critic Meara Conway thought the announcement signalled more of a problem than a solution."Today’s announcement is an admission by Scott Moe and the Sask. Party of their own failures to lower costs for hard-working families who are struggling to make ends meet. This is a band-aid solution to a problem of Scott Moe’s own making," Conway said in a press release."Food banks should be a last resort. But under the Sask. Party, we’ve seen record increases in usage, particularly among kids, as families working harder and harder are still falling further and further behind."