Sask gov’t Economic Tribunal to review federal Clean Electricity Regulations

The Saskatchewan government on Tuesday revealed who will be on the Saskatchewan First Act (SFA) Economic Assessment Tribunal. They also announced the first issue for the tribunal to review and analyze economically, which is the federal Clean Electricity Regulations (CER).CER would require provinces to aim for an electricity grid that does not emit any greenhouse gases by 2035.“We are very pleased that such a distinguished group of experts has agreed to serve on this tribunal, as part of our Saskatchewan First legislation, which protects the economic future of families, communities and businesses,” said Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre. “No other province has in place an independent tribunal whose exclusive role is to analyze and quantify the dollar figure harm of federal policies and legislation.”Eyre stated the report might also be used in the future in court if the province decides to file for a court order.The Saskatchewan First Tribunal will consist of five members: Michael W. Milani (chair), Dr. Janice MacKinnon (vice-chair), Kenneth From, Dr. Stuart Smyth and Estella Petersen.The SFA, which started on September 15 2023, changes Saskatchewan's Constitution. It claims the province has the sole power over non-renewable natural resources and managing places and systems for making and producing electrical energy.This past summer, the federal government released the CER. In the Throne Speech in October, the Saskatchewan government indicated it would also send the federal oil and gas cap and the Federal Fuel Standard to the tribunal for review in the coming months, along with the CER.“The members of the tribunal look forward to reviewing this very important matter,” said Milani. “We anticipate that the tribunal’s work will result in a more complete understanding of the Clean Electricity Regulations and their impact. We hope that our analysis and recommendations will provide helpful information and guidance. As chair, I am honoured to serve with such skilled and diverse colleagues.”