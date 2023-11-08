Sask gov’t passes bill to increase minimum age for tobacco, vaping

Saskatchewan Health Minister Everett Hindley passed amendments in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday to The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act to raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco and vaping products.The Saskatchewan government wanted to make sure young people in schools cannot get tobacco and vaping products, as well as not being the focus of advertising for these products.The proposed change in The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Amendment Act 2023 raised the minimum age for buying tobacco and vaping products from 18-years-old to 19-years-old."Tobacco and vapour products should have no place in Saskatchewan schools," said Hindley. "And that is why we are taking steps to protect students from being exposed to these products.”The age to be able to smoke and vape are now the same as buying alcohol and cannabis in Saskatchewan.In most provinces, they have made the legal age for buying alcohol, cannabis, tobacco and vaping products the same age to keep things consistent.The bill adds some additional rules about advertising and promoting vaping products to young people."Vapour products are introducing Saskatchewan youth to the dangers of nicotine addiction," said Hindley. "We appreciate the efforts of youth groups and health partners advocating for extra protections in the province." While creating this bill, the ministry of health talked to stakeholders outside of the government, such as stores selling tobacco and vaping products, manufacturers, health organizations and First Nations and Metis groups.The ministry also gives credit to the Youth4Change group, who met with the Health Minister and other government officials earlier this year to ask for changes that will keep young people safe from the dangers of tobacco and vaping products.