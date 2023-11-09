Sask gov’t represents its interests at COP28 as Trudeau won’t, says Minister

The Saskatchewan government is sending a delegation to COP28, a United Nations climate change conference in Dubai, to tell Saskatchewan’s economic story as they do not expect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau or Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault to do it for them.“It was important for us to be there because I can tell you this, and I mean this, the Government of Canada are not telling this story for us. Justin Trudeau and Steven Guilbeault are not going to COP to talk about sustainable energy production,” said Minister of Trade and Export Development Jeremy Harrison.“They are not. No, they are not going to tell about how our production of energy, our production of uranium, our production of potash, our production of foreign commodities is done more sustainably than anywhere in the world. They're there to apologize for it and talk about how they're going shut that down.”Harrison told the media that if the world used Saskatchewan's sustainable methods, the world would have 50% less emissions and Putin would not have money to invade Ukraine.“We do stand out because we do this in a better way than anybody else in the world. If everywhere in the world produced their products the way we did, there would be 50% less emissions,” said Harrison.“In addition to that, there will not be funding for Putin's war in Ukraine.”The Western Standard asked Harrison what he would say to Trudeau and Guilbeault.“I suspect that they feel that they are representing the interests that they view as being bearers, but they are not. They're not representing Saskatchewan’s interest. They are not. They're talking about sustainable energy production,” replied Harrison. “We had, you know, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, we had the Chancellor of Germany come to this country and say, look, I want to buy as much liquefied natural gas as you can possibly send us because we don't want to buy it from Russia anymore.”“And what did Justin Trudeau say? Oh, sorry, no business case. You got to be kidding me. No business case. Really? It was because he didn't view it as in his interest, which he would conflate with the national interest to make the case to do it. And to give it the approvals to get that done. I mean, we should be supplying LNG and it's not all from here, but from Alberta, from British Columbia, through the East Coast ports, through West Coast ports. We should be supplying the world with LNG right now,” said Harrison.