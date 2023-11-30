Sask gov’t to stop collecting carbon tax on home electric heating

Premier Scott Moe said the Saskatchewan government is making the carbon tax exemption on home heating broader to include electrical heating as well.Moe had previously announced the government instructed SaskEnergy to stop collecting the carbon tax on natural gas bills starting January 1 unless the federal government extends the carbon tax exemption to cover all forms of home heating.The provincial government has also introduced legislation intending to remove the carbon tax from SaskPower bills for homes heated with electricity..In a video shared on social media on Thursday, Moe announced his government plans to eliminate the carbon tax on electric home heating in the upcoming year if the federal government does not extend the exemption.“Our government was able to make the decision to stop collecting the carbon tax on natural gas because you, the Saskatchewan people, own the natural gas utility, SaskEnergy,” Moe said in the video. “Well, we also own the electrical utility and that’s why our government has decided that SaskPower will also stop collecting the carbon tax on electric heat effective January 1.”Moe said approximately 15% of homes in Saskatchewan rely on non-natural gas heating sources, with a significant number of them using electric heating.Sask Party MLA Jim Lemaigre, who represents the northern constituency of Athabasca, was featured in the video alongside Moe.“Northern Saskatchewan in communities like La Loche, Black Lake and Stony Rapids, people don’t use natural gas to heat their homes,” said Lemaigre. “Many still use electric heat and I’ve been talking to Premier Moe about how we can help those families as well.”Moe explained the government will need to determine who relies on electric heating and estimate the portion of their power bills that goes towards heating.“Your government has listened to Jim, who has listened to the people that he represents across this province,” said Moe.“We will now be extending the provincial carbon tax exemption to everyone in Saskatchewan who uses electric heat.”