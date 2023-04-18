In a leaked hospital memo, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) told workers to ignore questions and not coordinate tours for politicians or political party members.
“Please be advised that we are not to coordinate tours or answer questions about our facility to any political parties,” said the memo.
The Western Standard acquired a memo sent to the staff at the Lanigan Hospital Feb. 7 from the SHA.
It is from the Health Services Manager, whose name is redacted.
The subject line is “Hospital Tours/Interviews from political leaders.”
The memo specifically tells SHA staff to send requests to a redacted contact, referred to as “Central Coordination.”
“If any MLA’s or members of a political party request any information from Lanigan Integrated Hospital please direct them to the process implemented to contact [redacted]. This goes through Central Coordination,” said the memo.
“They have been advised of this process.”
NDP Ethics critic Meara Conway said the “muzzling memo raises serious questions about the Sask Party’s credibility when it comes to healthcare.”
“The Sask Party’s decision to centralize health regions has not improved our hospitals or made waits shorter,” said Conway.
“If anything, we’ve seen repeated attempts by this current government to politicize healthcare decision-making and silence healthcare workers from speaking out.”
Starting in the fall of 2022, the Western Standard and other media outlets have been forced to go through “Central Coordination,” which is only the SHA Media Relations department.
Before the fall of 2022, the Western Standard could contact a Saskatchewan hospital directly. Now, all requests get sent to “Central Coordination.”
A typical “Central Coordination” response is a cut and paste from the SHA website on something not remotely connected to the questions asked.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
Health care has been allowed to become a self serving monster. This is the result of reducing local health boards and amalgamating them into one. This was brain child of Kleins conservative government. HOWEVER..Klein also wanted to off set that with private health services. He did not get it done because of backlash. He was ahead of his time. Regardless we were left with an overly powerful organization that now needs to be broken up into community boards again.
Welp, that's "health care" for ya - an enormously expensive black box.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.