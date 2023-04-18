Saskatchewan Health Authority Sign
In a leaked hospital memo, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) told workers to ignore questions and not coordinate tours for politicians or political party members.

“Please be advised that we are not to coordinate tours or answer questions about our facility to any political parties,” said the memo.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Health care has been allowed to become a self serving monster. This is the result of reducing local health boards and amalgamating them into one. This was brain child of Kleins conservative government. HOWEVER..Klein also wanted to off set that with private health services. He did not get it done because of backlash. He was ahead of his time. Regardless we were left with an overly powerful organization that now needs to be broken up into community boards again.

Barnardo
Barnardo

Welp, that's "health care" for ya - an enormously expensive black box.

