Sask health ministry calls on the public to join health regulatory boards

Saskatchewan residents who want to make a difference in health care have the opportunity to serve on a number of health professional councils.The Ministry of Health is seeking motivated people to fill important volunteer public representative positions on 26 self-regulating health councils in Saskatchewan, including those for nursing, dentistry, optometry and others. The closing date for submission of resumes is March 31."Licensing and regulation of health professions is an important part of ensuring quality care for patients," Health Minister Everett Hindley said in a press release."Having public members sharing their knowledge and expertise on these councils helps to ensure regulators remain transparent, accountable and keep patients at the forefront of decisions."Residents with relevant skills including prior experience on volunteer boards, councils or committees, are encouraged to apply. Meetings convene virtually as well as in-person in Regina, Saskatoon and other locations in Saskatchewan. The time commitment ranges from four to 12 days a year, but travel expenses and an honorarium will be paid.Saskatchewan residents interested in serving on a council should submit a resume that outlines their community involvement and volunteer activities, along with relevant education and employment experience. The document can be sent to Saskatchewan Ministry of Health, Partnerships, Privacy and Legislative Services Branch, 3475 Albert Street, Regina, SK S4S 6X6, or by email rbayliss@health.gov.sk.ca.The ministry appoints the public board members. According to saskatchewan.ca/health-regulators, licensing and regulating certain health professions offers accountability by:Ensuring that the health professional is qualified to practise;Setting standards of practice and a code of ethics that the health professional must follow;Requiring the health professional to be registered and licensed to use the title of the profession and perform certain services; andEnsuring complaints about the professional are investigated and disciplinary action taken if necessary.Each board or council of a self-regulating health profession in Saskatchewan includes a representative from the public to improve transparency and accountability. This public representative ensures that the profession:Acts fairly;Follows the appropriate legislation and bylaws;Fosters appropriate standards of practice and professional ethics; andServes to protect the public interest.Typically, these are two-or three-year appointments which may be extended for a second term. Meetings are usually held in Regina or Saskatoon or may be held virtually. Typically, the commitment would range from four to 12 meetings per year.A list of Saskatchewan health professional organizations follow.Chiropractors' Association of SaskatchewanCollege of Dental Surgeons of SaskatchewanCollege of Physicians and Surgeons of SaskatchewanCollege of Registered Nurses of SaskatchewanCollege of Licensed Practical Nurses of SaskatchewanCollege of Medical Radiation and Imaging Professionals of SaskatchewanCollege of Speech-Language Pathologists and Audiologists of SaskatchewanDental Technicians Association of SaskatchewanDenturist Society of SaskatchewanRegistered Psychiatric Nurses Association of SaskatchewanSaskatchewan Association of Naturopathic PractitionersSaskatchewan Association of OptometristsSaskatchewan Association of Social WorkersSaskatchewan College of MidwivesSaskatchewan College of ParamedicsSaskatchewan College of Pharmacy ProfessionalsSaskatchewan College of Physical TherapistsSaskatchewan College of PodiatristsSaskatchewan College of PsychologistsSaskatchewan College of Respiratory TherapistsSaskatchewan Dental Assistants AssociationSaskatchewan Dental Hygienists' AssociationSaskatchewan Dental Therapists AssociationSaskatchewan College of DietitiansSaskatchewan College of OpticiansSaskatchewan Society of Medical Laboratory TechnologistsSaskatchewan College of Occupational Therapists