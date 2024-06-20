Sask information commissioner recommends new powers, NDP agrees

The NDP is renewing calls for more transparency from the scott Moe government after a report by Saskatchewan's Information and Privacy Commissioner.Ronald J. Kruzeniski, K.C. made 84 recommendations to improve transparency in his latest report. A key one is that his recommendations to disclose more information would become binding.Information and Privacy Commissioners for British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, the Northwest Territories and the federal government all have order making powers, or the power to make a public body disclose records. Newfoundland and Labrador has unique provisions making its commissioner's recommendations convertible to an order.Official Opposition Critic for Ethics and Democracy Meara Conway tabled legislation shortly before the end of session that would have given the commissioner such powers..Saskatchewan NDP introduces five bills to 'clean up politics'.“This is a government that has repeatedly been caught lying to the public. They’ve become the least transparent government in Saskatchewan’s history,” said Conway. “The public and media deserve answers.”“People deserve a government they can trust. We’re committed to making these reforms — it’s there in black and white. People are looking for change and we’re ready to deliver."NDP Leader Carla Beck vowed that should the NDP win the election, she would provide the office with order-making power to rebuild public trust in government institutions.Beck’s commitment follows a series of democratic reforms brought forward during the spring session to increase transparency in politics by banning corporate and union donations, banning out of province donations, strengthening laws around lobbying and MLA disclosures and conflicts of interest.The original information legislation was introduced by an NDP government, but Conway says the Sask. Party has been "deliberate" to ensure it does not keep up with the times."It's completely outdated. When it was initially introduced by the NDP, it was considered very groundbreaking. But they just simply haven't kept up with the times."Under Conway's proposed bill, which died at the end of spring session May 16, the commissioner could apply to a judge to have the information disclosed. The judge would make their own decision based on the information available. Although information-seekers are able to make such an application now, Conway says the cost dissuades most from doing so.On June 7, the commissioner ruled on an information request to the Regina Police Service police records regarding a criminal investigation into an unnamed MLA. The request was made February 9 and asked for all records from November 15, 2023 forward."Please provide all documents, correspondence and evidence collected regarding the criminal investigation into [Name of MLA]," the request read.The RPS provided the Applicant access to 19 pages in full, but withheld 17 pages in full. The 17 pages that remained had the following contents.Pages 1 and 2 are a case summary.Pages 3 to 5 contain a general report and a supplementary occurrence report.Pages 6 to 13 are copies of pages of an officer’s notebook.Pages 14 to 17 are forms filed with the Provincial Court of Saskatchewan.The commissioner recommended that pages 14 to 17 of the information be released, but said the police was right to withhold the other contents.