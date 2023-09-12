Paul Merriman
Image by Christopher Oldcorn

The Government of Saskatchewan is looking for a chief marshal of the Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS).

The chief marshal will create the new provincial police force set to begin in 2026. They will be in charge of around 70 officers, plus auxiliary staff.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

They need to Elect someone. That way they are in service for the people

timsiebert
timsiebert

A great iniative! However it's unfortunate the West (AB, SK, BC, MB) aren't working together on this. A western police force could focus on western needs, and working together should create efficiency & reduce redundancy (rather than reinventing the wheel 4 times over).

guest688
guest688

Good news and an excellent start Mr. Merriman... you seem to be making only one mistake... thinking the RCMP will be of any use... it is more likely the RCMP will run interference against the Marshals. Sir with all due respect the RCMP must leave Saskatchewan ASAP!

Thank you for your service Mr. Paul Merriman

