Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The Government of Saskatchewan is looking for a chief marshal of the Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS).
The chief marshal will create the new provincial police force set to begin in 2026. They will be in charge of around 70 officers, plus auxiliary staff.
The SMS will offer law enforcement services throughout Saskatchewan, conduct proactive investigations and assist the RCMP and local police operations.
"As we build the foundation of the Saskatchewan Marshals Service, it's critical that we have the right person in place to oversee its creation and ensure its ongoing success," said Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman.
"We are committed to finding someone with the skills and experience required to operate a successful modern police service."
The SMS will bring “enhanced law enforcement” across the province, concentrating on three main goals.
First, the SMS will be “detecting, disrupting and deterring criminal activity in rural and remote areas experiencing high levels of crime.”
Second, the SMS will be “locating and apprehending high-risk and prolific offenders."
Third, the SMS will conduct "proactive enforcement actions and investigations related to farming and agriculture offences such as cattle, crop, metal and farm chemical thefts, and trespassing that may result in crop damage.”
The marshals will also assist the RCMP, First Nations police, municipal police departments, and Provincial Protective Services.
The chief marshal should have lots of experience as a high-ranking law enforcement leader, proven success catching criminals, and a history of working well with other police and criminal justice groups.
They should also “have a comprehensive knowledge” of current police methods and be aware of new developments in crime and public safety.
"We're looking for someone who can simultaneously act as a leader, a mentor, and a relationship builder," said Merriman.
"This is an excellent opportunity to make a positive impact in our province. I urge anybody with the skills and experience to apply and tell us what their vision is for enhancing public safety in Saskatchewan communities."
They need to Elect someone. That way they are in service for the people
A great iniative! However it's unfortunate the West (AB, SK, BC, MB) aren't working together on this. A western police force could focus on western needs, and working together should create efficiency & reduce redundancy (rather than reinventing the wheel 4 times over).
Good news and an excellent start Mr. Merriman... you seem to be making only one mistake... thinking the RCMP will be of any use... it is more likely the RCMP will run interference against the Marshals. Sir with all due respect the RCMP must leave Saskatchewan ASAP!
Thank you for your service Mr. Paul Merriman
