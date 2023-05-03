There's a new mobile app from eHealth for Saskatchewanians to see their health records on their mobile phones if they have a MySaskHealthRecord.
The MySaskHealthRecord mobile app works the same as the website.
It can be used to view lab test results, medical imaging reports, immunization history, prescription history, and clinical visit history.
Also, users can create reports to track their information, set reminders for appointments and medications, and share information with other people with a MySaskHealthRecord account.
“MySaskHealthRecord is an important tool, allowing Saskatchewan citizens the ability to see important health information in a timely way for better understanding and decision-making,” said MLA Warren Kaeding (Melville-Saltcoats) on behalf of Health Minister Paul Merriman.
“The app makes this information even more accessible.”
“MySaskHealthRecord provides the information patients need to take charge of their own health,” said Dr Nelson Leong.
“A lot of my patients want to play a role in guiding their own healthcare and the mobile app makes it that much easier. I see this as a real enhancement to the care I can provide and my relationship with my patients.”
“I really value having quick and easy access to my health information — and through my work as a Patient Family Partner, I know others feel the same,” said Patient Family Partner Tyler Moss.
“Having that information literally at your fingertips in the mobile app will go a long way to help put people at ease and feel empowered. I strongly encourage everyone if they haven't already signed up for MySaskHealthRecord, to do it sooner than later and to get the app.”
The government said the app is secure and gives people with a MySaskHealthRecord account access to the same information on the secure MySaskHealthRecord website.
New users must use the Saskatchewan government’s authentication process to log in for the first time.
The web-based version of MySaskHealthRecord will continue to operate for people who prefer not to use the mobile app.
To use the mobile app, residents need to have a MySaskHealthRecord account. If someone has no account, they can create one online to get started.
Go to eHealthsask.ca/MySaskHealthRecord, select “Register for an account” and follow the steps.
The mobile app works on phones running Apple operating system 14 and newer, or Android operating system 11 or newer. Find the MySaskHealthRecord app in the Apple or Google Play app stores.
It's to keep you safe, let big government look after you. Phone apps are a bad thing, not a good thing!
