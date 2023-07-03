Cattle

New book aims to quantify dung-loving insects on Canadian prairies.

A Saskatchewan farmer who toured his province with veterinary scientists is sounding the alarm over a Liberal private member’s bill with sweeping implications for livestock producers.

John Graff, spokesman for Living Streams Institute, a Saskatchewan-based think tank and educational outreach group, toured the province at speaking events from June 25 to 28. On June 25, he warned an audience at the Heritage Inn in Moose Jaw that Bill C-293, an act respecting pandemic prevention and preparedness, posed a threat to their industry.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Liberals do not care about agriculture. When they say they do, be wary.

loga
loga

Are the Liberal MP's in competition with each other to see who can present a bill that will ruin the country the fastest (particularly the western portion)? Just wondering.

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Evil parasite globalist communists governments and “elites” pushing this poison MRNA need a rope and a tree! We need to cull them, let the purge begin!

