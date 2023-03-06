Another party with no seats but also looking to put MLAs into the legislature is the Saskatchewan Liberals, who want to rebrand and leave its “unpopular” liberal branding.
Liberal Leader Jeff Walters wants to position the Liberals as a centrist party as he sees a “widening gap” in Saskatchewan politics between the Sask Party and the Sask NDP.
“If a great idea comes from the far-right, or the far-left, we would be crazy not to entertain that idea if it creates the greatest amount of good for the greatest number of people,” Walters told the media.
“That is a true centrist party.”
The Sask NDP Leader Carla Beck wants to win the upcoming by-election in Regina-Coronation Park to expand her party to 13 seats.
Beck’s NDP focuses on three main issues in the spring session, which are healthcare, good middle-class jobs, and the “outrageous cost of living.”
“These are the issues that are keeping Saskatchewan people up at night and these are the issues my party will be laser-focused on addressing in the upcoming session,” said Beck.
“After 16 years, Saskatchewan people simply expect accountability and they deserve results. Since Scott Moe took office, the Sask Party government has been last in Canada in job creation, last in Canada on economic growth, and second-last in the country on wage growth.”
NDP Economy and Jobs Critic Aleana Young said the Sask Party is not doing a good job of “listening” to Saskatchewanians.
“Everybody says the Sask Party government just isn’t listening and this arrogant bunch are making important financial decisions about the future of the province in a vacuum,” said Young.
“These guys aren’t even showing up. They’re making these choices. These decisions without people who have actual skin in the game. Local voices deserve a seat at that table. How are you supposed to deliver for people in this province if you don’t give a damn about showing up?”
Young gave some examples where the Sask Party did not show up.
“The Sask Chamber [of Commerce] had a fantastic event a couple weeks ago on food, fuel, and fertilizer and not a single cabinet minister showed up,” said Young.
“On Tuesday in Saskatoon was one of the largest gatherings of indigenous business owners in the history of the province at Prairieland Park. Not a single cabinet minister showed up.”
The NDP hopes the major issues can help them gain support going into the upcoming 2024 provincial election, which will be Beck’s first election as their leader.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
Perhaps Liberal Leader Jeff Walters could define what he is talking about?
Far Right?
Is that someone who wants even More Freedom, Taxes much Lower than Low and even Smaller than Small Govt.?
Fill us in Jeff . . . . and don't try to play the old fascist card . . .
Fascism = National Socialism the realm of the Insane Left . . . like you and the NDP!
Fascists were slightly to the right of Stalin but far to the Left of Winston Churchill!
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.