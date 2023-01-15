John Graff, left, and son Jared

John Graff, left, and son Jared

A sheep farmer and pastor in southeastern Saskatchewan has started a school especially for those in the freedom movement.

For the past few years John Graff has farmed sheep south of Whitewood, had a Christian fellowship at his house, and led a Bible study online. Then, last fall, he got more ambitious and started Living Streams Institute to teach off-grid energy and more.

Tags

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

MLC
MLC

Interesting article. Without comment on any affiliations, there are a substantial number of 'basic'- some surprisingly efficient - living skills that have been lost to an increasingly technologically integrated society.

While the skills may never be used, suspect that the knowledge and ability to utilize them may bring a sense of independence and possibly even an emphasis on critical thinking to an individual. Knowledge of the ability to overcome an 'all is lost' situation for whatever reason is a substantial source of confidence and self-reliance. One does not need to be (as the alt-left enjoy denigrating) a prepper, survivalist, etc to be aware and competent in various traditional (all but lost) skills.

While there are probably many variations, there are a series of British 'docuseries' where three individuals (historian, archeologist etc) illustrate methods by actually doing/living a lifestyle from different eras; Examples are The Tudor Monastery Farm, Secrets of the Castle, The Wartime Farm (WWll). Very interesting and educational.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.