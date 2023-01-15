A sheep farmer and pastor in southeastern Saskatchewan has started a school especially for those in the freedom movement.
For the past few years John Graff has farmed sheep south of Whitewood, had a Christian fellowship at his house, and led a Bible study online. Then, last fall, he got more ambitious and started Living Streams Institute to teach off-grid energy and more.
“We will be teaching classes on acetylene replacement, biodiesel production, and biomass (wood, straw, grass clippings) to gas for generator fuel, all designed to decrease reliance on infrastructure and give hope to people. We have experienced instructors who have engineered major projects in these fields as well as those who work in homestead production,” Graff explained to the Western Standard in an interview.
“Each class is a component or a brick…[that] gives a different piece of the technology. And people could do this in their garage.”
On an instructional day, students choose which of the options to work on. They leave with a working unit, they know how to assemble, maintain, and operate.
“A Browns gas machine [is] using water as a fuel. We hook it up to electricity, very simple old technology, you split the water into hydrogen and oxygen. And then it comes over and we burn it in a little heater that we make right there. One litre of water will heat a small to average sized room for 20 hours,” Graff said.
“The beauty of this stuff is there's no carbon monoxide emitted, and it doesn't use up oxygen. So, you can use it in a small enclosed room, you can use it in a vehicle in the winter, you can use it all these different applications without killing yourself. Or if it comes that day where you're running and you have to be hiding, it puts off no flame or light, so they can't see you. You don't have to go find wood, there's no smoke.”
Graff once did the chemistry, reaction, and process engineering to design a jet fuel system out of woodchips. However, he has brought other engineers on board who bring their experience on major projects with them. His vision is to empower people to set up “liquid fuel plants” in their communities where wood chips or grass clippings are converted to diesel or gasoline.
Graff said some students are “nervous” about what the future may hold, but are “excited” and “have hope” by what they learn through the classes.
“Energy is not a concern to me because I know we can handle it. It's of no worry because tomorrow if they shut the natural gas lines off, by a little after lunch, I would have my own natural gas running on running a generator, running the furnaces, all that kind of stuff and no issues,” Graff said.
Other classes, some of which are offered online, are designed for “homesteaders, preppers, and freedom fighters.” Graff is lining up a leadership course where frontrunners in the freedom movement offer their insights.
Other Living Streams courses include canning and preserves, gardening, aquaculture, beef and dairy production, poultry production, cheese and yogurt, legal self-representation, basic livestock nutrition, bread making, the Charter and Bill of Rights, and Christian worldview.
Graff shared his “practical survival tools” on the Christian Heritage Party podcast on January 4 and was later told it was the CHP’s most popular episode yet. He and Saskatchewan Grassroots Founder Nadine Ness are helping coordinate the Saskatchewan part of the National Citizen’s Inquiry into COVID-19.
The next alt-energy classes are scheduled for January 28, February 25, and March 25 in Whitewood. Graff is also scheduled to facilitate another class March 11 in Swift Current. For more information, email livingstreamsinstitute@protonmail.com.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau.
He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
Interesting article. Without comment on any affiliations, there are a substantial number of 'basic'- some surprisingly efficient - living skills that have been lost to an increasingly technologically integrated society.
While the skills may never be used, suspect that the knowledge and ability to utilize them may bring a sense of independence and possibly even an emphasis on critical thinking to an individual. Knowledge of the ability to overcome an 'all is lost' situation for whatever reason is a substantial source of confidence and self-reliance. One does not need to be (as the alt-left enjoy denigrating) a prepper, survivalist, etc to be aware and competent in various traditional (all but lost) skills.
While there are probably many variations, there are a series of British 'docuseries' where three individuals (historian, archeologist etc) illustrate methods by actually doing/living a lifestyle from different eras; Examples are The Tudor Monastery Farm, Secrets of the Castle, The Wartime Farm (WWll). Very interesting and educational.
