The daughter of a man who died six days after his second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is waiting to hear if the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program will admit the alleged connection.
William “Bill” McPhee died May 28, 2021, at 79, at the Yorkton Regional Health Centre. He died six days after receiving his second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a store pharmacy.
In an interview with the Western Standard, daughter Jody McPhee said her dad had minor problems after receiving the first Pfizer shot in early April 2021 at Saint Mary’s Hall.
“The mainstream media showed people on respirators. He was terrified of that. He told my mom that. He was adamant to get this shot,” Ms. McPhee recalled.
“He developed an infection in his arm. It happened in the arm that he received that shot and it transferred over to his second arm. We didn’t at the time put two and two together that that was the vaccine. It wasn’t in our minds at that point.”
Mr. McPhee had a more dramatic turn for the worse following his second Pfizer vaccine on May 22, 2021.
“In the grocery store in Yorkton on that Saturday morning, he went shopping around four and then he got sick within 45 minutes. He got very sick,” Jody recalled.
“He made it out to the parking lot, and then he was throwing up. And he managed to drive himself home.
Mr. McPhee lost mobility, leading his wife, Adeline, to call the ambulance at 11:30 p.m.
“He couldn't walk anymore. He had paralysis,” Jody said.
Mr. McPhee was discharged in the morning and taken home by ambulance even though he still couldn’t walk.
“The neighbours tried to go get him, but he was completely paralyzed,” Jody said.
“Four hours later, my mom called the ambulance to take them back, and then he stayed in the hospital. But the issue was, why was he discharged?”
Jody said her father had beaten cancer before, carried extra weight, walked with a cane or walker, and had diabetes. Still, she believes the vaccine cut his life short.
“He had a lot of health issues. But he had seen the doctor a few days before that second dose. He had gotten a good report. And I'm not sure why, but he asked, ‘How are my kidneys?’ and the doctor said they're fine. And he ended up in ICU because of kidney failure,” McPhee said.
“The pharmacist that gave him that second dose, he told me that he [Dad] had been joking around with him and said, ‘I'm gonna live another 20 years.’ He had no intention of going anywhere anytime soon … After he got that shot, never spent a night at home again.”
McPhee said doctors gave him medications in the hospital to spur his kidneys to work right and antibiotics for the infection in his arms. However, his condition deteriorated.
“He knew he was dying because he did call me on the Wednesday before he died. And I said, ‘You're not dying … Don't say that.’ And he explained to me what he wanted done with his ashes and all of that.”
As the week wound down, so did Mr. McPhee’s condition. He died on a Saturday.
“My mom called me in the morning and said, ‘He doesn't talk anymore.’ And I said, ‘He doesn’t talk anymore?’ So I made my way there,” Jody recalled.
“I told him I was there. And he seemed responsive, how he was trying to open his eyes.”
COVID-19 restrictions prevented a funeral at the time. She said her dad’s passing was hard for her and those who knew him, including a physician.
“I reached out and put my hand on his shoulder because he was almost crying because he could not believe it … He had just seen him the week prior, and he had had a good report,” she recalled.
“I have a photo [of my father] less than half an hour before he died. And I'm not sure why I did it, but I had the idea to do it. And it's a photo of him with his cell phone and his ‘Stick it to COVID’ sticker.”
McPhee said the pharmacist and medical staff prepared vaccine injury reports. She believes her father wasn’t the only family member with an adverse reaction.
“My great uncle Paul nearly died from the second dose of the vaccine in the nursing home. They called the family and said he was going to die, but he pulled through.”
