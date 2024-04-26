News

Sask Minister Tell distances herself from 'one big fat tire fire' of recycling contract

Environment Minister Christine Tell is under fire for a tire recycling contract that went to an American company lobbied for by former Sask Party Finance Minister Kevin Doherty.
Environment Minister Christine Tell is under fire for a tire recycling contract that went to an American company lobbied for by former Sask Party Finance Minister Kevin Doherty.Lee Harding
Loading content, please wait...
Meara Conway
Christine Tell
Kevin Doherty
Tire Services of Saskatchewan (TSS)
Shercom Industries

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news