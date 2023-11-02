Sask mom pleads guilty to three charges connected to child abduction, faking death

Dawn Walker, who was accused of faking both she and her son had died, entered a guilty plea for three out of the nine charges against her.Walker pleaded guilty in Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday to charges related to forging a passport, having a forged document in her possession and abduction in contravention of a custody or parenting order.In a joint sentencing proposal submitted by the Crown attorney, Walker agreed with a 12-month conditional sentence followed by an additional 18 months of probation.Walker and her son were reported missing on July 24 2022.Walker’s pickup truck and personal items were discovered at Chief Whitecap Park in Saskatoon the next day. After the discovery of her belongings, multiple police forces and volunteers dedicated several days to thoroughly searching Chief Whitecap Park and the nearby South Saskatchewan River for any clues regarding the whereabouts of Walker and her son.Using financial records, investigators from both Canada and the United States were able to track down Walker and her son at an Oregon City Airbnb.In a statement released following her arrest, Walker defended her actions and stated she felt she had been “left with no choice.”Following her arrest, the Saskatoon Police Service said Walker had previously raised allegations of domestic violence, although no charges had been filed as a result of those claims.Marie Henein, a high-profile Saskatchewan lawyer, is representing Walker.