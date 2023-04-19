Sask snowstorm truck April 19 2023
Image courtesy of Twitter

A spring storm hit southeastern Saskatchewan Wednesday, snow so heavy it caused closures of several highways.

Sask snowstorm April 19 2023

Environment Canada's snowfall warning, which was issued Tuesday afternoon, was still in effect in the Regina and Moose Jaw areas on Wednesday. Winter storm warnings were also in place for many communities, including Weyburn, Estevan, and Carlyle.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.