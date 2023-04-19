A spring storm hit southeastern Saskatchewan Wednesday, snow so heavy it caused closures of several highways.
Environment Canada's snowfall warning, which was issued Tuesday afternoon, was still in effect in the Regina and Moose Jaw areas on Wednesday. Winter storm warnings were also in place for many communities, including Weyburn, Estevan, and Carlyle.
Environment Canada meteorologist Chris Stammers predicted Regina could see between 15 and 25-cm of snow by the end of Wednesday. Heavy snowfall is expected to last most of the day before easing off Wednesday night into Thursday.
“The snow will actually continue through the day on Thursday and into Thursday night as well before finally pulling out of the province overnight on Thursday,” said Stammers.
The meteorologist warned of wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h and said there could be blowing snow, which would create hazardous travel conditions, especially in open areas.
“There will likely be blowing snow, so especially in open areas we’re looking at hazardous travel conditions,” said Stammers.
The towns of Weyburn, Estevan, and Carlyle were expected to be hit harder than Regina and could see up to 40-cm of snow.
The Highway Hotline reported Highway 6 from the US border to the Highway 39 junction, Highway 13 from Highway 6 to Stoughton, Highway 18 between Highways 6 and 9, Highway 28 from Trossachs to Lake Alma, Highway 35 from Cedoux to the US border, Highway 39 from Moose Jaw to the US boundary, and Highway 47 from Handsworth to the border were all affected.
Travel was not recommended on many other roads, such as the Trans-Canada from Belle Plaine to Mortlach and from Regina to Balgonie, the Regina Bypass, Highway 2 from Moose Jaw to Rockglen, Highway 6 south of Regina, and Highway 33 from Kronau to Stoughton.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
