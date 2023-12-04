Sask NDP challenges Moe gov’t decision to spend $765K on COP28 pavilion

The Sask NDP is questioning Premier Scott Moe's trip to COP28, a climate change conference, where the province has a pavilion costing taxpayers $765,000 and the list of delegates who have access to the pavilion.More than 55 companies will take part in 51 events at the Saskatchewan pavilion during the climate change conference. According to a Saskatchewan government press release, this conference started on Thursday and Moe and a group of businesses will join him.The Sask NDP is raising questions about some companies and organizations using the Saskatchewan pavilion at the conference.The list reveals that many of the groups using the space are from somewhere other than Saskatchewan. This includes companies and organizations like Ontario Power Generation, the University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, the energy company Enbridge headquartered in Alberta, and Bennett Jones, a law firm based in Toronto.According to the list, officials from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia will be using the meeting room at the Saskatchewan pavilion.NDP MLA Aleana Young asked why out-of-province delegates have access to the pavilion."Saskatchewan pavilion out-of-province businesses and organizations will outnumber Saskatchewan nearly two-to-one," said Young."How does the University of Guelph help sell Saskatchewan businesses in our own pavilion?" The NDP anticipates that the amount spent may increase when considering other expenses for the trip, as the Saskatchewan government spent $765,000 just on the pavilion space."I think you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone in this economy who thinks $765,000 for a small room or two small rooms and some chairs is a great deal,” said NDP environment critic Jared Clarke.Moe consistently stated that the trip provides an opportunity to share Saskatchewan's “sustainability story" with a global audience."The sole focus of all things in our pavilion is going to be a one-stop shop of what we are doing in Saskatchewan and what we are doing in Canada," said Moe.According to the province, during the first week of the conference, the pavilion will highlight energy sustainability. In the second week, the focus will shift to sustainable agriculture and food systems.Moe also mentioned that he will be part of a panel at the event, along with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and former British Columbia Premier Christy Clark.The climate conference began on November 30 and is scheduled to conclude on December 12.