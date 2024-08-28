Sask NDP leader acknowledges worker frustration from Singh propping up Trudeau

Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck says the federal NDP supply and confidence agreement with the Justin Trudeau Liberal government has frustrated her and steel workers.Beck made her comments at a media event flanked by unionized workers at Evraz Place, a steel manufacturer in Regina. She blamed Trudeau and Premier Scott Moe for failing to advocate for domestic industries."The priority of the Saskatchewan NDP is the people of Saskatchewan, is Saskatchewan industry, Saskatchewan jobs, Saskatchewan workers, Saskatchewan communities," she said."We're incredibly frustrated. This will come as no surprise to the folks behind me. ... There's a lot of frustration out here about about that supply and confidence agreement, and a feeling that the voices out here are not, are not being heard."Two years ago Evraz PLC announced it would sell its North American assets. In recent years, more than 500 workers in the pipe division at Evraz have been laid off.The NDP leader said if her party formed power, they would hand out contracts to Saskatchewan-based companies, including Evraz."Jurisdictions right around the world are building out infrastructure with hydrogen pipe. There's a huge opportunity in this for us in Saskatchewan, and for this plant behind us," she said."What we've heard from Moe and Trudeau on this has been silence, not a word about how they will ensure that this plant keeps rolling Saskatchewan steel in Saskatchewan into the future. We need to protect this plant. We need to protect these Saskatchewan jobs, and we need to bet big on Saskatchewan steel. That's my commitment to these workers, and that's my commitment to the people of Saskatchewan."Mike Day, president of Local 1590 representing the workers at Evraz said the industry needs a commitment from the federal and provincial governments that they will use Canadian pipe. He welcomed a recent federal decision to place a 25 percent tariff on Chinese steel imports."This doesn't take effect till October. But, you know, it should have this something that should have been done a while back," Day said."It took the Conservatives to get out in front of everything that steel workers were promoting. China is the problem here. A lot of that work should be coming here instead of being dumped by Chinese steel. They've been doing it for years and (been) bad players in the game."Beck criticized Moe for not bringing steel industry representatives when he represented Saskatchewan at COP28 meetings in Dubai last year."We're falling behind our trade partners because Justin Trudeau and Scott Moe are failing to protect Saskatchewan workers like the ones behind me, failing to tell the story on the world stage," Beck said.In April, Moe criticized Beck of indirectly supporting the supply and service agreement by attending an event by the Canadian Labour Congress in Ottawa. The CLC has expressed repeated opposition to Pierre Poilievre and Conservative policies on labour issues.In February, Bea Bruske, President of the Canadian Labour Congress, said "Make no mistake, Conservatives stand against workers. Canada’s unions will defend working people and their families against Conservative games at all costs."Beck said she met with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh during her time in Ottawa but her attempts to meet with Conservative MPs were rebuffed. She said she had told Singh the agreement to keep Trudeau in power was not working well for Saskatchewan's interests.