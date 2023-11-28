Sask NDP MLA hasn’t apologized for Israel ‘genocide’ comments, pro-Palestine guests

Sask NDP MLA Jennifer Bowes (Saskatoon University) did not apologize for accusing Israel of “genocide” or inviting pro-Palestine protesters who shutdown the Legislature last week.But, Bowes apologized for liking an Instagram post with the slogan “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Bowes issued a statement saying "I have learned that for some in the Jewish community, they experience this slogan as deeply offensive and antisemitic. I have also heard from those who genuinely use the slogan as a call for the full rights and equality of all people, including Palestinians.”“Last week, I liked an Instagram carousel post (a social media post with multiple photos or videos embedded) calling for a ceasefire without looking at all the photos and videos,” said Bowes. “I have since heard from multiple different people who understandably have strong feelings on this long and painful conflict and on one of the chants featured in that carousel.”Last week, Bowes also had guests who were pro-Palestine and disrupted the legislature. So far, Bowes has been silent and the NDP has not disciplined Bowes.“I shared to my political Instagram account, to the stories, a poster that was essentially advising people that there would be people coming to the legislature,” said Bowes.Bowes has been on medical leave but did come to the legislature when her pro-Palestinian guests were there.Also, Bowes accused Israel of genocide and has not issued an apology or clarified her comments. Bowes told the media that using the term “genocide” was not “extremist.”Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre accused the Sask NDP of being more concerned with party extremists while ignoring the majority of Saskatchewanians and their concerns.“After nearly a week, the NDP member for Saskatoon University has rightfully recognized how inappropriate it was to 'like' an antisemitic post on Instagram. However, she has not yet apologized for accusing Israel of genocide,” Eyre told the Western Standard. “This is another example of the NDP being directed and distracted by extremist members of their party, rather than focusing on the issues that matter to Saskatchewan people.”Eyre said the Sask government backs Israel and stands against antisemitism.“The Government of Saskatchewan stands unequivocally with Israel and against antisemitism. Following the massacres of October 7, Saskatchewan provided $100K of immediate emergency aid to the humanitarian organization, Canadian Magen David Adom for Israel,” said Eyre. “Last December, Saskatchewan joined with Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick and the federal government in adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism. David Katzman, President of B'nai Brith said: "This announcement confirms your Government's belief that Jews, Muslims, Hindus, Christians and members of any religious affiliation must be free to live and pray as they choose, without fear of discrimination or attack.”Bowes is not running again in the next provincial election.