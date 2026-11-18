REGINA – The Sask NDP says thousands of public concerns about Bell Canada's AI data centre near Regina should be enough to trigger an environmental assessment. The Government of Saskatchewan says the project's first phase didn't need one.Sask NDP Environment Critic Jared Clarke made the case at a news conference on November 17. Environment Minister Darlene Rowden spoke to reporters at the legislature about it a day earlier.Rowden said on November 16 that the first phase — a 300-megawatt development now under construction in the Rural Municipality (RM) of Sherwood — "doesn't require a full-on environmental assessment." She said Bell was following regulatory requirements and working with the RM and area residents.A second phase would add 900 megawatts. Rowden said, "Nothing has come forward as of yet, but from what we are hearing, the power generation that they're going to be required to bring will likely require an environmental impact assessment." She said any assessment would cover the power generation, not the data centre building.Wes Kotyk, assistant deputy minister of the Environmental Protection Division, said the first phase didn't meet any of the six criteria in The Environmental Assessment Act. He said controls such as fuel storage permits and air emissions monitoring can be handled through existing permits. Kotyk said public concern alone isn't enough. It "needs to be based on environmental changes, and it needs to be widespread.".Clarke rejected that explanation."This is a government that seems to be talking out of both sides of its mouth," Clarke said, pointing to government claims that the project is the biggest development in Saskatchewan's history."One of the six criteria is [to] cause widespread public concern about potential environmental changes," Clarke said. "I would suggest that thousands of Saskatchewan people coming forward with concerns should trigger an environmental assessment."Clarke said that after question period on November 16, Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison gave no answers on why no assessment was done or who would pay for the power. Bell has said the data centre would use a closed-loop water system.A Government of Saskatchewan backgrounder published in October says an environmental impact assessment is required before operations begin.