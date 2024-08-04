Sask Northern indigenous get $1M to train for guaranteed jobs

Government, business, and the indigenous are partnering in a $1 million pilot training project for Northern Saskatchewan.Canada's vast geography means that air transport plays an essential role in linking communities together. In Northern communities especially, the only year-round access is often by air. The Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are supporting the province's aviation industry by spending on a commercial pilot training program in the region.On Friday, Dan Vandal, Federal Minister for PrairiesCan, and Athabasca MLA Jim Lemaigre, on behalf of Saskatchewan Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison, announced a joint investment of $1,006,500 to assist the Ya' thi Néné Land and Resource Office in delivering commercial pilot training to Indigenous residents of Northern Saskatchewan.Saskatchewan's mining and energy sectors play an important role in the growth of the provincial economy, and air transportation is crucial to support Northern mining operations. The program hopes to improve accessibility to the North and remote communities, while creating growth in this region of the province and increasing Indigenous employment in the aviation sector.The Dziret'ái Pilot Training Program will provide skills and academic upgrading to 15 student applicants, ten of whom will be selected to enter the professional pilot training program to start in January 2025. Students who complete the two-year program will be guaranteed jobs with Rise Air as First Officers.Money from PrairiesCan ($631,500) and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Immigration and Career Training ($375,000) will leverage industry cash and in-kind contributions and funding from Prince Albert Grand Council ($315,000), Cameco ($200,000), Orano Canada ($50,000), SSR Mining ($50,000), Rise Air ($690,000) and Ya' thi Néné ($100,000). Federal Minister for PrairiesCan Dan Vandal said the money will help economic development of the Athabasca Basin."This collaboration will result in new opportunities for local people to train as commercial pilots and help the industry grow, while at the same time, providing employers with a workforce from the region and supporting strong and resilient communities with more good jobs."Saskatchewan Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said air transportation is essential for the people and economy of the north."With growing demand of airline pilots there is a critical need to support the training and development of pilots. We are proud to invest in this pathway for local Indigenous pilots from the Athabasca region to serve their communities and facilitate economic growth in our province." Ya' thi Néné Lands and Resources Board Chair Mary Denechezhe said her organization was "thrilled" about the program."This program not only empowers our community members but also echoes our mission to foster sustainable development and opportunities in the Athabasca Basin. Together with our partners, we are creating pathways to success for Indigenous residents and women, ensuring they have the support and resources they need to thrive in the aviation industry," she said.PrairiesCan is the federal department that gives money to business, innovation, and community economic development unique to Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. It has special funding for indigenous-led businesses and organizations.The Government of Saskatchewan's Ministry of Immigration and Career Training works directly with Indigenous organizations and communities to identify opportunities and pathways that help increase Indigenous participation in the economy.The project aligns with the Government of Saskatchewan's recently released Building the Workforce for a Growing Economy: the Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy.