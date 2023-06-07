A social media video is making the rounds of a Saskatchewan garden nursery owner who complained about a little girl whose parents allow her to be a “cat” including wearing a cat leash and harness.
The video was recorded during a livestream at Northern Nurseries in North Battleford.
In the video, the Northern Nurseries owner Judy Dwinnell talks about a young girl who she believed to be around four or five years old, pretending to be a cat.
The girl's mother had brought her to the nursery as part of a kindergarten class and the girl was even wearing a cat harness.
“She was a cat. I never wanted to kick a cat so bad,” said Dwinnell in the video.
Dwinnell said that the “cat” child did not participate in the planting activity and delayed the rest of the class.
“I don’t care, I don’t care anymore,” said Dwinnell.
“Parents are just as stupid as the kids. Cat, being a cat at five years old?”
Trina Miller, who is Hailey Whittles aunt, told Global News that Hailey is currently in pre-kindergarten at McKitrick Community School.
Miller also expressed that this kind of reaction, like the one shown in the video, is unfortunately more common than some people might realize.
Miller mentioned that she was surprised to hear comments being made publicly. She was at first extremely offended and upset by Dwinnell’s comments.
“My next thought was, this is a learning opportunity. This is an opportunity here,” said Miller.
Miller made the decision to call Dwinnell, not with the intention of yelling at her, but to explain to her how her comments were offensive.
“Hailey is three and a half, so she’s blissfully ignorant, but my sister definitely is not, nor is anyone else in my family,” said Miller.
In their conversation, Miller told Dwinnell that Hailey has autism and requires extra attention and care because she is “two whole handfuls, not just one.”
Dwinnell apologized to Miller and took responsibility for her “cat” comments.
In a follow up apology video, Dwinnell said the “cat” kid “triggered her” and that’s why she made the comments.
“It actually gave me a little faith in humanity,” said Miller.
Miller said part of the blame in this situation was because of “urban myths” on the internet, which contributed to the misunderstanding.
“Some good people believe that there are litter boxes in schools that kids are using,” said Miller.
“So then you get a kid who shows up who’s a little bit bigger for her age acting like a kitty cat, her mom accommodating her because quite frankly she’s just happy Hailey’s out and able to take part in some stuff.”
“And then you have somebody who made an assumption from what she saw and posted it without thinking on social media,” said Miller.
“Us as a society hasn’t had to interact to the levels that we are now with children and people with exceptionalities. When you don’t know something, sometimes it can be scary. And that’s where false information comes in, and different belief systems.”
The Miller family has accepted Dwinnell’s apology.
“She seems like a lovely lady who just made a really bad choice,” said Miller.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(3) comments
Autistic (vax injured) or not, this child's parents indulgence in this feline behavior isn't fair to the rest of the class, or to the teacher being forced/shamed/guilted into making an unreasonable accommodation for the child.
I know that there are litter boxes in some schools. One way to straighten this out is ....Cats, dogs, etc do not go to school, they do not sit at the table....soon kids will decide it is better to act normal. People going along with this is ludicrous.
Just my opinion, but the cat-girl and her parents might be happier living in San Francisco or Vancouver
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.