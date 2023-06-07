Trina Miller
A social media video is making the rounds of a Saskatchewan garden nursery owner who complained about a little girl whose parents allow her to be a “cat” including wearing a cat leash and harness. 

Judy Dwinnell

The video was recorded during a livestream at Northern Nurseries in North Battleford. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Amy08
Amy08

Autistic (vax injured) or not, this child's parents indulgence in this feline behavior isn't fair to the rest of the class, or to the teacher being forced/shamed/guilted into making an unreasonable accommodation for the child.

dkhougen
dkhougen

I know that there are litter boxes in some schools. One way to straighten this out is ....Cats, dogs, etc do not go to school, they do not sit at the table....soon kids will decide it is better to act normal. People going along with this is ludicrous.

guest50
guest50

Just my opinion, but the cat-girl and her parents might be happier living in San Francisco or Vancouver

