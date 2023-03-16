Scott Moe Oct 27 2022

Premier Scott Moe announced a five-year $200,000 rural doctor recruitment bonus in a war for medical talent and within an hour, another province beats Saskatchewan’s bonus.

Newfoundland announced that some rural regions of the province would have two-year $200,000 doctor bonuses in addition to the $100,000 “come-home” bonus for doctors who left Newfoundland.

