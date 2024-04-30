Sask Party cabinet minister and Calgary lobbying firm strike back at NDP criticisms

Suspicions voiced by the Saskatchewan NDP over the relationship between Alberta donors, a lobbying firm that employs a former finance minister, and out-of-province contract recipients have prompted strong responses.Calgary-based Prairie Sky Strategy has successfully lobbied for sole-sourced contracts for Saskatchewan residents to have mammograms and hip and knee surgeries at Surgical Centres Inc. in Calgary. The company, which is a division of Clearpoint Health Network, gave $14,300 to the Saskatchewan Party.A mammogram contract extension to Surgical Centres was worth $2 million, and a contract for hip and knee surgeries was worth $6 million.Prairie Sky Strategy employs Kevin Doherty, who was a Sask Party finance minister as late as 2018. Doherty lobbied for both the surgical contracts. Doherty also lobbied for California based CRM Tire Recycling, which received a contract by RFP to recycle tires from southern Saskatchewan.Read more: Former Sask Party Finance Minister identified as successful lobbyist in another provincial contract (April 24)On April 23, NDP ethics critic Meara Conway suggested more disclosure was needed. "We see a concerning pattern of behavior around these sweetheart deals," Conway said.Since prior to the 2020 election, the Opposition NDP has called for political donations to be restricted to Saskatchewan citizens, and exclude unions and corporations from eligibility, regardless of their location.In Question Period Monday, Minister of Government Relations Don McMorris disclosed a fundraising letter sent to Prairie Sky Strategy by the NDP Director of Development Kevin Petty."And you know why they sent them a letter, Mr. Speaker? They’re begging and pleading for a $5,000 donation for that Leader of the Opposition. Say the same thing in every room? Tell your party that," McMorris said.The letter invited the Prairie Sky team to receptions hosting Carla Beck, one in Regina on May 30, and another in Saskatoon June 19."You can register for tickets/sponsorships now or I can send you an invoice which is probably easier," Petty wrote.As for allegations Doherty was involved with the CRM contract, Prairie Sky Strategy President and CEO Jeff Sterzuk issued a statement on Friday he did not represent them until after the contract was granted."Mr. Doherty has had no involvement whatsoever with the Tire Stewardship of Saskatchewan’s (TSS) decision to have a 'southern tire processor'. In addition, he did not have anything to do with the issuing of an RFP for the southern location, the awarding of the RFP to a company in June of 2022 or the negotiation and signing of a contract between the company and TSS," Sterzuk explained."Mr. Doherty was contacted by the company in November of 2022 — about five months after the awarding of the contract — and we signed a Letter of Engagement to work with the company in the latter part of November 2022 as they established their facility in Moose Jaw. Mr. Doherty registered with the Saskatchewan Lobbyist Registry on November 25, 2022 as per the requirements of the Lobbyist Act."It had been alleged a loophole in the lobbyists' registry allows lobbyists 30 hours of work before having to register, which offered a possibility for Doherty to have influenced the CRM contract behind the scenes."It has been suggested that Mr. Doherty could have been working on the company’s behalf under the Lobbyist Registry’s '30-hour rule.' For sake of clarification, this rule only applies to 'In-House' lobbyists and not 'Consultant Lobbyists'," Sterzuk said."As consultant lobbyist we are required to register within 10 days of entering into an engagement to lobby and we did that as we always do."Sterzuk said any allegations against his company made outside the legislature could be sorted out in a courtroom."Prairie Sky Strategy has always prided itself on following the rules and the law with respect to lobbying activities in every jurisdiction we operate. We would not tolerate or allow any activities by any of our Consultants if it did not comply with the rules and laws applicable in each province," Sterzuk said."Suggesting otherwise would be completely false and defamatory. If these statements are made outside of the parliamentary privilege of the Legislative Chamber, we will act to protect our integrity and reputation."