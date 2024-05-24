Sask Party House Leader resigns and admits he brought a rifle to the legislature

Jeremy Harrison has resigned his post as Government House Leader for the Saskatchewan Party after admitting he brought a rifle into the legislature.Harrison made the announcement via a statement issued Friday morning."On May 16, the Speaker made a number of allegations about my use of firearms. I have never had a firearm in the Legislative Chamber or anywhere in the Legislative Building during the period that MLA Weekes has been Speaker," Harrison said."Approximately a decade ago, I was going hunting on a weekend. I stopped at the Legislative Building for a short period of time and brought a properly cased long gun into the building with the knowledge of security officials so as to not leave it unattended in my vehicle in the parking lot. In retrospect, I should not have done this. "I apologize for this lapse in judgment and for not advising the premier of this one occasion immediately following the Speaker‘s statement. I have offered and the premier has accepted my resignation as Government House Leader."The statement was signed, "Honourable Jeremy Harrison, Minister of Trade & Export Development," an indication Harrison will remain in cabinet.Harrison was 550 km away from the legislature when the statement was made. The MLA for Meadow Lake joined representatives from Meadow Lake Tribal Council (MLTC) to announce the construction of a second-stage fourplex to house women and children affected by interpersonal violence. The fourplex will be built through $877,821 under the Canada-Saskatchewan Bi-lateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy and $300,000 from MLTC.Harrison's comments came following explosive comments made by Weekes at the closing of the legislature's spring session on May 16. Weekes said he was the third speaker Harrison tried to bully.Read more: Speaker burns bridges with Sask Party as session ends"His desire to get permission to carry a handgun in the Legislative Assembly is particularly disturbing. Another incident reported by a former special constable was when the Government House Leader flaunted the rules concerning weapons when he brought a hunting rifle into the Legislative Building," Weekes said of Harrison..Weekes, a Sask Party MLA since 1999, cut his membership card to the Sask Party and posted the picture to Twitter ("X"), on May 15, writing, "Enough is enough."Read more: Moe dismisses allegations by Speaker Weekes as 'sour grapes' by a 'sore loser'The NDP had been pressing the issue for days. On Thursday, Official Opposition Ethics and Democracy Critic Meara Conway wrote to the Sergeant-at-Arms, the Legislative District Security Unit (LDSU), and the Chief Firearms Officer seeking answers as to whether Harrison had brought a rifle to the legislature or sought permission to bring a handgun as Weekes alleged.Read more: Sask NDP demands answers to Speaker's claim that House Leader Harrison brought a rifle to the legOn Wednesday, NDP Leader Carla Beck told reporters the gun allegations demanded a more adequate response from the premier and Harrison."The premier ought to be one of those calling for an investigation, ought to be one of those putting to rest the concerns at the very least, or looking where the violations might have happened," Beck said."We have not seen the person at the centre of these allegations, Minister Harrison, even find his feet or find his way in front of anyone to answer for what are not just in the province, but across the country, very concerning allegations."