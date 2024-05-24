News

Sask Party House Leader resigns and admits he brought a rifle to the legislature

Jeremy Harrison, seen here making a motion to adjourn the Saskatchewan legislature on May 16, resigned as Government House Leader following revelations he brought a rifle to the legislature
Jeremy Harrison, seen here making a motion to adjourn the Saskatchewan legislature on May 16, resigned as Government House Leader following revelations he brought a rifle to the legislatureSaskatchewan Legislature
Loading content, please wait...
Saskpoli
Meara Conway
Guns
Scott Moe
Carla Beck
Randy Weekes
Jeremy Harrison
Skpoli
Saskleg
skleg

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news