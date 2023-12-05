Sask Party MLA answers conflict of interest questions over Sunrise Motel ownership

Sask Party MLA Gary Grewal faced questions over his ownership of the Sunrise Motel in Regina that charged above-market-value room prices to someone on social assistance.On Monday, Grewal said multiple times that he does not play a role in the daily management of the Sunrise Motel.“I have been the owner of the Sunrise Motel since 2001. I'm not involved in the day-to-day operations of the motel and I do not set the rates or manage the bookings. Sunrise Motels does not hold any contracts with the Government of Saskatchewan,” said Grewal.“I met with the Conflict of Interest Commissioner this past Friday. I am confident that I have disclosed and provided all the information necessary.”Grewal had been away from the legislature because of a family member's passing but has now returned.The Sask NDP initially claimed that the Sunrise Motel in Regina raised the room price for someone receiving social assistance on November 15.READ MORE: Moe’s gov’t overpays at Sask Party MLA’s hotelWhen the ministry of social services started covering the motel expenses, the room cost for Evelyn Harper increased by 50%, going from $132 to $200.The motel belongs to a company called Grewal Hospitality Inc. It is one of three places that Gary Grewal has a stake in. He told reporters about the other two, which are in Medicine Hat, Alberta.The Sask NDP said the rate increase and the motel's link to Grewal are reasons to request an investigation by the conflict of interest commissioner.The Sask Party government has labelled the accusations as “unfounded" because motels can adjust rates to account for possible damages as the ministry does not pay damage deposits for rooms.“In order to control and to run the business in a business manner, that is a choice that managers have made,” said Grewal. “But again, it's up to the managers. That's why they are hired.”When questioned about his involvement in choosing managers, Grewal clarified that he does not directly manage the business. The closest connection he has is his wife handling paperwork.“My wife, she goes to collect the paperwork, takes it to the accountant, deposits the money in the account,” said Grewal.The provincial auditor of Saskatchewan will investigate how the province gets hotel rooms for residents on social assistance.“I think that's the auditor’s job. Everything which seems wrong, and if it involves public dollars, yes, it is the auditor’s job,” said Grewal. “I think she should be investigating.”Sask NDP Social Services Critic Meara Conway said Grewal's statements did not clarify the Sunrise Motel and its relationship with social assistance.“Just like Minister Gene Makowsky is responsible for his file and what goes on in the ministry of social services. Mr. Grewal, as a business owner, as responsible for what goes on in his business. It's very concerning – the optics alone are very concerning,” said Conway.Makowsky said the province spent $172,000 on rooms at the Sunrise Motel in 2022, which was part of a total cost of $2.25 million spent on rooms across the province.Conway mentioned that apart from those two figures, additional information about how social assistance uses hotel rooms has yet to be shared or made available.“Nothing else has come from this minister, no policies. No list of approved hotels. No scan in terms of what's been paid to hotels over the last five years. Nothing else that we've asked for and he has the full backing of the civil service presumably behind him in trying to find these answers,” said Conway.“It's extremely disappointing, but we'll continue to ask these questions.”