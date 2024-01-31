Sask Party MLA resigns from caucus over charges of assault by choking

An MLA has resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus after Moose Jaw police charged him with assault.Greg Lawrence, 58, was charged with assault contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code and assault by choking contrary to section 267(c). He will make his first appearance on these charges March 18 2024.The announcement was made in a press release by Moose Jaw Police Service January 31 2024. The police said they began an investigation June 27 2023 into complaints of assault during interactions between two people."No further information will be released as these matters are now before the Court," the press release said.The MLA has represented Moose Jaw Wakamow since winning the 2011 provincial election and will remain as an independent MLA. Last August, he crashed his motorcycle in Moose Jaw and media outlets announced he would remain in hospital for a few weeks.A Saskatchewan Party news release last September quoted Lawrence as saying he would not run in the next election because of "serious injuries in a motorcycle accident last month.""I need to focus on my health and rehabilitation and that's why I have decided not to seek re-election," he said.The Sask Party caucus said in a statement to CBC that Lawrence was "fully cooperating with the police investigation." The Moose Jaw Wakamow riding was represented by former NDP premier Lorne Calvert from 1986 to 1999. NDP Deb Higgins represented the riding from 1999 to 2011 and later became the city's mayor.Lawrence beat Higgins by a margin of 201 votes in 2011 with 49.1% of the vote. He took 53% of the vote in 2016 and 2020.The MLA was born in Bienfait and raised in the Estevan area where he spent many years working in the oil industry and with SaskPower. In 2003, he moved his family to Moose Jaw and worked for SaskTel as a customer service technician. He would later become vice-president of Union CEP Local 3 and sit as the grievance coordinator and as a Securtek bargaining representative. Lawrence has also served as president of Southern Plains Métis Local 160.Lawrence fostered many children while his sons were teenagers. He was also a lieutenant in the Royal Canadian Air Force Reserves, instructing at the #40 Snowbird Air Cadet Squadron. He was also a deputy commanding officer and a provincial military liaison.Lawrence has served as the Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Social Services and as a member of the Wakamow Valley Authority Board. In the legislature, he has worked as chair of the Standing Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs and Justice.Greg has three adult sons, one foster son and five grandchildren. According to his legislative biography, "Spending time with his family and spoiling his grandkids are his focus when he is not at work."