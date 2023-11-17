Sask Party MLA Ryan Domotor charged with soliciting sexual services

A Sask Party MLA had their responsibilities revoked on Friday afternoon following charges of obtaining sexual services. This information was communicated in an email released by Premier Scott Moe’s communications team.Ryan Domotor MLA (Cutknife Turtleford) has been expelled from the government caucus and relieved of all government appointments and responsibilities.Moe stated he acted promptly upon being informed about the charge.“Those in public office should be working to support vulnerable women, not exploit them,” said Moe. “There is absolutely no place in our government, nor frankly in the Assembly, for someone who has been charged with such a crime.”Domotor served from 1994 to 2020 as the Chief Administrative Officer for the Rural Municipality of Mervin.In addition to his role as the Chief Administrative Officer, Domotor also had an extensive record of public service. He served for 12 years on Turtleford's town council and held the position of area coroner for 17 years.Domotor was actively involved in the community as a participating Turtleford and District Co-op Association board member.According to the Legislative Assembly of Saskatchewan's website, Domotor had previously served as a Standing Committee on Human Services member and had been recently appointed to the Cabinet Committee on the Economy before his removal from the government caucus.It's important to note the charge against Domotor has not been proven in court and individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty.