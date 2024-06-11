Sask Party refuses NDP motion that House Committee investigate alleged gun incidents and bullying

Sask Party members of the House Services Committee have turned down an NDP motion to investigate allegations made by Speaker Randy Weekes that MLA Jeremy Harrison tried to pressure his decisions and sought permission to bring a firearm to the legislature.The NDP requested the committee, which is chaired by Weekes, to appoint an independent investigator and that Premier Scott Moe, former House Leader Jeremy Harrison, current House Leader Lori Carr, and adviser Reg Downs answer questions. In a letter released Monday, the majority Sask Party members on the committee refused."Because there is a clear process for dealing with allegations of harassment, we will not be supporting the Opposition motion. We appreciate that the Speaker has asked House services committee members for direction on this matter," read a statement from the government, as reported by CBC."The policy spells out a clear process for reporting and resolving allegations of harassment. It includes an investigation process and a provision to engage an independent outside investigator if necessary. This is the process that should be followed should the Speaker, or any Member of the Legislative Assembly, wish to make a harassment complaint."On Tuesday, NDP MLA Vicki Mowat, who also sits on the committee, wrote Weekes to renew her party's initial request. She said, "the scope of that policy does not adequately address many of the concerns arising from the comments you shared on the last day of the spring sitting."Mowat said a harassment investigation would do nothing to address"The allegation that Mr. Harrison brought a long gun into the Legislative Building and sought permission to carry a handgun in the Legislative Building,"The changing stories from the Premier and Mr. Harrison regarding the day Mr. Harrison brought a long gun into the Legislative Building, and when they were made aware; and"An alleged incident of staff-on-member harassment."Mowat added, "Though we acknowledge the policy is designed to be fair and impartial regarding member-on-member harassment, this policy on its own is ill-suited to getting answers to the questions many Saskatchewan people still have."As outlined in my letter to you on June 6, 2024, the House Services Committee has the necessary scope and authority to find answers to these serious allegations, and we strongly encourage you, as Chair, to convene a meeting as soon as possible."