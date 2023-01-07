The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) concluded a lengthy investigation into a money laundering and drug trafficking by a “sophisticated organized crime operation.”
The SPS Crime Reduction Team (CRT) began the investigation in October 2021 after “learning of a large-scale operation in which cocaine and methamphetamine was being trafficked.”
On January 5, the CRT, with help from the Criminal Investigations Division and Tactical Support Unit, executed four property search warrants on 10th Street East, Hamm Crescent, and two on Kristjanson Road.
The search warrants resulted in the seizure of a Hamm Crescent residential property valued at $700,000, approximately $79,000 cash, a Mercedes-Benz CLA250, an Acura ILX, a Nissan Rogue, and jewellery.
CRT also seized financial documents and “paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.”
A man and a woman were both arrested at one of the Kristjanson Road houses and a second man at a business on Second Avenue South. SPS arrested all three without incident.
Collectively, the three are facing charges including trafficking a controlled substance (cocaine and methamphetamine), conspiracy to traffic controlled substances, possession of the proceeds of crime, and operating as a criminal organization.
SPS said they may lay further charges as the investigation continues into the organized crime ring.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Money Laundering. Is this a trudeau partnership property?
Haha, any place there is illicit funds, a Liberal is not far behind.
