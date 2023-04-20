Parts of Saskatchewan are expected to receive 10 to 40 centimetres of snowfall from Wednesday morning until Friday, resulting in difficult road conditions.
In a press release on Wednesday evening, the RCMP advised against travel in southeast Saskatchewan due to multiple collisions on Highway 1 east of Regina.
“Road conditions east of Regina to Wolseley are deteriorating rapidly,” RCMP said.
“Officers are currently on scene by Wolseley where two west-bound semis have jackknifed.”
According to the RCMP, traffic in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 is currently at a standstill and will remain delayed until the scene is cleared due to several collisions on the highway east of Regina.
“This could take several hours,” RCMP explained.
“Officers are reporting delays with response times and tow truck availability due to the dangerous conditions.”
The Saskatchewan RCMP advises drivers to check the weather forecast for road conditions and possible closed roads on the Highway Hotline.
If conditions are expected to be poor, the RCMP asks drivers to consider delaying non-essential travel.
Different areas of Saskatchewan are forecasted to receive different amounts of snow.
Regions from east of Regina to the border may potentially receive up to 20 to 30 centimetres of snow.
The Saskatoon area is expected to see 5 to 10 centimetres of snow, while the Regina area is looking at 10 to 20 centimetres of snow.
The Estevan area is expected to be hit the hardest, with up to 40 centimetres of snow.
The highways are slippery and have little to zero visibility due to snow and blowing winds.
The Saskatchewan ministry of Highways reports that crews will need to handle wet and heavy snow, which is a slower process that may require more time to remove the snow.
“Highway crews are out and doing their best to combat nature at this point. Crews work on a priority basis, and that typically means that they work on the busiest highways first,” said Steven Shaheen, ministry of Highways senior communications consultant.
“The real work ends, or the real work begins once the system ends, which may not actually be till tomorrow. But they’re going to do their best to maintain the system. So, I would advise that the motorist be patient and check the highway hotline for any changes.”
Since Wednesday morning, the Regina Police Service (RPS) has been busy responding to collisions.
“We have responded to 12 collisions since midnight, two of which resulted in minor injuries,” RPS said in a press release.
“Three of the collisions have occurred since 3 p.m. today [Wednesday].”
“While we can’t attribute all of these to the weather, it is becoming extremely icy, so we are asking drivers to stay home if they can and, if they must venture out, to slow down and give themselves extra time. This includes tomorrow morning [Thursday] commute as well.”
On Wednesday night from 5:40 p.m. to 9:20 p.m., the Saskatoon Police Service responded to 11 accidents as a result of the extremely slippery road conditions.
Saskatoon has experienced continuous snowfall since Tuesday, resulting in a layer of ice under the snow on roads and sidewalks.
According to the city of Saskatoon, the top priority for city crews is to "address icy conditions" on Circle Drive, busy streets, intersections, and bridges by applying de-icing products and plowing the snow.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
#1 Rule never change your winter tires out until first week in May.
4 wheel drive and good tires got me through there. It's terrible, but the good thing is not many people wanted to risk it. Some of the big trucks were driving in the middle of the road which made passing more difficult than necessary, but that was it. East Saskatchewan and Western Manitoba had freezing rain, so walking around Moosomin and Brandon was hazardous. But again, 4 wheel drive and good tires makes life a lot easier
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.