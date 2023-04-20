Sask Jack knifed Truck winter storm
Image courtesy of Twitter

Parts of Saskatchewan are expected to receive 10 to 40 centimetres of snowfall from Wednesday morning until Friday, resulting in difficult road conditions.

Sask snowstorm truck April 19 2023

In a press release on Wednesday evening, the RCMP advised against travel in southeast Saskatchewan due to multiple collisions on Highway 1 east of Regina.

Sask snowstorm April 19 2023

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

WCanada
WCanada

#1 Rule never change your winter tires out until first week in May.

Dutchy1985
Dutchy1985

4 wheel drive and good tires got me through there. It's terrible, but the good thing is not many people wanted to risk it. Some of the big trucks were driving in the middle of the road which made passing more difficult than necessary, but that was it. East Saskatchewan and Western Manitoba had freezing rain, so walking around Moosomin and Brandon was hazardous. But again, 4 wheel drive and good tires makes life a lot easier

