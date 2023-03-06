The Saskatchewan Party MLA who invited convicted murderer and former provincial politician Colin Thatcher to the Throne Speech, has resigned for health reasons.
Lyle Stewart MLA (Lumsden-Morse) announced that Friday, March 10, will be his last day in the Saskatchewan Legislature, ending his political career.
“I have been living with prostate cancer for a number of years now, but unfortunately, my condition has worsened in recent weeks to the point that I can no longer do this job to the standard I expect of myself and that my constituents deserve,” said Stewart in a news release on Monday.
Stewart spent over 23 years in the legislature and was first elected in Thunder Creek in 1999.
“It has been the honour of my life to represent the people of Lumsden-Morse and Thunder Creek as their MLA for the past 23 and a half years,” said Stewart.
"It has also been an honour to work with the two best and most successful leaders in Canada, Premier Brad Wall and Premier Scott Moe. I believe that together Premier Wall, Premier Moe, and all of my caucus colleagues, we have made a change in Saskatchewan that is both positive and indelible.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Why will no one remove Trudeau for all his treasons. Why will Trudeau not resign? How does Trudeau look at himself in the mirror??
