Lyle Stewart
The Saskatchewan Party MLA who invited convicted murderer and former provincial politician Colin Thatcher to the Throne Speech, has resigned for health reasons.

Colin Thatcher Throne Speech

Colin Thatcher Throne Speech

Lyle Stewart MLA (Lumsden-Morse) announced that Friday, March 10, will be his last day in the Saskatchewan Legislature, ending his political career.

Scott Moe Oct 27 2022

Scott Moe 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Big104
Big104

Why will no one remove Trudeau for all his treasons. Why will Trudeau not resign? How does Trudeau look at himself in the mirror??

Report Add Reply

