Sask Pro-Life complains province would not endorse Respect for Life Month

The Saskatchewan Pro-Life Association proclaimed Respect for Life Month May 1, 2024 at the Saskatchewan Legislature in Regina, despite the unwillingness of the provincial government to allow an official proclamation.
