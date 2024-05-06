Sask Pro-Life complains province would not endorse Respect for Life Month

A proclamation to make May the Respect for Life Month in Saskatchewan was denied official sanction according to its organizers who complain no political party will defend life.A Saskatchewan Pro-Life Association press release said in November 2023 the SPLA asked the provincial government to proclaim May as Respect Life Month in Saskatchewan and fly the International Pro-Life Flag outside the legislature."In February 2024, after calls, emails and waiting, we received a reply from the Attorney General, who responded that the government was 'not in a position to grant your request at this time'."On March 4, the association sent a letter to Bronwyn Eyre, Minister of Justice and Attorney General to express disappointment and ask for clarification."We also asked how our request can be denied when approx. 134 other proclamations were granted in 2023. The following are some proclamations from 2023: Gender & Sexual Diversity Month, Disability Employment Awareness Month, Foster Families Month, Children’s Vision Month, AIDS Awareness Week, International Education Week, Aboriginal Storytelling Month, Therapeutic Recreation Month," the release said."We do not understand why our request has not been given equal consideration by our politicians. How does Respect Life Month not warrant being proclaimed?"The SLPA called on its members to write their MLAs to protest their unwillingness to recognize the month, which includes Mother's Day on May 12. With permission from the Wascana Authority, the SLPA raised a flag on May 1 on a pole it brought along.Shortly after the 1 pm ceremony, Saskatoon NDP MLA Jennifer Bowes made reference to the event in the Saskatchewan legislature. She complained the Sask Party government was not providing abortions in Prince Albert, nor offering them as late in gestation in Saskatoon as was the case in Regina.Read more: Pro-life flag raising at Sask legislature prompts NDP calls for more abortion access in Prince Albert and SaskatoonIn an email to emailed Western Standard, President of Saskatchewan Pro-Life Frances Stang said in 2023 the event was denied with the words, "proclamations are not intended to advance specific policy positions.""Why does Respect Life cause concern in the Legislature? Why are MLAs distancing themselves from such a basic concept? Why would our ceremony prompt such a radical and abusive response (calling out for more opportunities to murder unborn children) from the Opposition in the Legislature? Why do the NDP MLAs who are predominantly women feel such animosity and, possibly, hatred toward unborn children and those who would defend them?" Stang asked in her email."Every Sask Party MLA received an invitation to the March for Life (which is taking place on Thursday, May 9 at the Legislature) accompanied by a poster for the events informing them of the Proclamation Ceremony on May 1 as well. These were delivered in person to the Legislature on Monday, April 15."Stang said the SPLA also sent an email and posters to Saskatchewan United Party Leader Nadine Wilson, and that some MLAs said they would not be available. The SPLA did not contact NDP MLAs "because of their party policy regarding abortion," though she said other life issues such as expanded euthanasia also concern SPLA."It seems that the purpose of our ceremony - to proclaim May as Respect Life month — was hijacked by the NDP to press one of their pet policies — the destruction of the most vulnerable among us — with some twisted reasoning that abortions are some kind of health care when they result in the death of innocent babies and physical, mental and emotional harm to women," Stang wrote.