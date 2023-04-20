Saskatchewan PSAC workers are on the picket line for Day Two of a national strike.
Almost 30% of the country's public service workers went on strike after their union's negotiations with the federal government failed to result in an agreement.
“We aren’t looking for anything more than what we deserve,” said Kevin Welgush, local president for Public Service Alliance of Canada — Union of Taxation Employees (PSAC-UTE) at the Canada Revenue Agency’s (CRA) building in Saskatoon.
“It’s time for the government to stop dragging their feet in regard to our bargaining process. Get to the table and come with an actual mandate to ensure fair wages are available to our membership and that our concerns are addressed there.”
“It’s so people can afford to put food on their tables and the common basic necessities.”
Negotiations for a new contract started in June 2021, but talks deadlocked in May 2022, with both sides filing labour complaints.
The union conducted a strike vote in January and last week said the PSAC members voted in favour of a strike mandate. The week before PSAC voted to strike, the PSAC-UTE members already voted in favour of a strike mandate.
Both PSAC and PSAC-UTE established picket lines at over 250 locations.
Saskatchewan picket lines are at:
Suzanne Larsen, who serves as both an integrity services investigator at Services Canada and a local union president, said she's currently experiencing the pressure of not working during a busy work season.
Larsen's office oversees various services, including indigenous, correctional, parks, and other services.
“In the next few days, I hope our bargaining team in Ottawa is able to come to a reasonable negotiated contract with our employer so we can all go back to work and get back to serving Canadians,” said Larsen.
“I’m hoping us being out here today will raise public awareness and help them understand why we're here. We're hoping we don’t have to be out here too long, and we can get back to work. We want to serve the Canadian public.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
