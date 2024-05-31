Sask RCMP search for man who rammed police car in highway traffic stop

The Saskatchewan RCMP is asking for public help in identifying a male suspect who rammed a police car after being caught speeding.

On Thursday, a Saskatchewan RCMP Combined Traffic Services officer was conducting patrols. The officer observed a speeding vehicle on Highway #40 near Neilburg, SK and conducted a traffic stop.

The vehicle did not stop and instead, stopped in the middle of the highway and reversed, striking the police vehicle. The vehicle then drove forward, turned around, and struck the police vehicle head on twice. The police vehicle was heavily damaged.

A passing civilian motorist rammed and disabled the suspect vehicle, preventing it from continuing to strike the police vehicle. The occupants of the suspect vehicle, a male and a female, then fled on foot into a wooded area.

The officer driving the police vehicle was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening in nature.

Multiple Saskatchewan RCMP resources came to the scene to help locate the suspects, including the Cut Knife, Maidstone and Unity detachments and Saskatchewan and Lloydminster RCMP Police Dog Services. The Remote Piloted Aircraft System was also used.

An adult female was arrested in the wooded area. Officers extensively searched for the male suspect, who was not located.

CTSS continue to investigate with the assistance of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist and the North Battleford General Investigation Section.

Investigators ask anyone with information about the identify or location of the male suspect to report it immediately.

The male is described as appearing in his mid 30s to 40s, approximately 6’ tall, 180 to 190 lbs, with black hair. He was wearing a black or blue t-shirt, a dark-coloured ball cap, blue jeans, white running shoes and a grey or black medical mask or bandanna.

If you have any information about this incident, report it immediately to Saskatchewan RCMP at 310-RCMP. Information can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.