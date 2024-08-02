Sask RCMP seize half-ton of cannabis

Four pallets of contraband cannabis were seized by RCMP in Indian Head, Sask., stopping a half-tonne shipment from B.C. to Ontario.On July 29, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Indian Head RCMP received a request to assist Saskatchewan Highway Patrol with a roadside traffic stop.Officers responded to a tractor and trailer unit Saskatchewan Highway Patrol had stopped on Highway #1, approximately five km east of Indian Head. An adult male, who was travelling from BC to Ontario, was arrested at the scene. As a result of investigation, officers located and seized four pallets of dried cannabis. The cannabis weighed approximately 1,184 lbs or 0.53 tonnes.Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of Saskatchewan RCMP, said the volume was clearly a "significant amount."“We want to remind the public that although cannabis is legal to use, there are still parameters around the substance, including a public possession limit. In this case, illegal cannabis was being transported across the country to be sold from a non-licensed dealer. This violates product safety and quality control requirements, putting the public’s health and wellbeing at risk, in addition to the fact it's illegal," Blackmore said.40-year-old Inderjit Singh, from Hamilton, is charged with:one count, possession for the purpose of distributing, Section 9(2), Cannabis Act; andone count, possession of unstamped cannabis product, Section 158.11 (1), Excise Act.“Thanks to the diligent observance of the Saskatchewan Highway Patrol, we were able to prevent organized crime from profiting from illegal activity,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. “This is another example of the work our officers do to ensure public safety and our important partnership with the RCMP.” Inderjit Singh is scheduled to appear in Indian Head Provincial Court on October 15.Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers with the Provincial Protective Services Branch assisted in this investigation.