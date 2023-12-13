Sask RCMP warn of naloxone-resistant fentanyl in southern Sask

The RCMP in Southern Saskatchewan is warning people there's a harmful type of fentanyl going around, especially in Swift Current and Moose Jaw. The problem is this kind of fentanyl might not respond to naloxone, which is a drug that can quickly stop the harmful effects of overdosing on illegal opioid drugs.The police stated that this dangerous fentanyl looks the same as other types, so you cannot tell them apart.“The source and composition of this potentially lethal drug is under active investigation, but it was important for us to immediately alert the public of the danger present in our communities,” said Insp. Jeff Smoliak of the RCMP Saskatchewan Enforcement Response Team. “This fentanyl strain is particularly alarming because it doesn’t look any different than others circulating. But if you take it and experience an overdose, it may be irreversible.” “Using illicit drugs is always dangerous, but there is extra risk for fentanyl users in southern Saskatchewan right now,” said Smoliak.“If you or someone you love uses fentanyl, you need to know what to do in the case of an overdose.”If you call for help, some laws can protect you from prosecution.The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act offers legal protection to people who call for help during an overdose, even to the person overdosing. This law protects the person who asks for help, whether they stay at the scene or leave before help arrives.If you want to stop using drugs, there are services that can help you to recover. To find services near you, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/addictions. You can also call the Province of Saskatchewan’s HealthLine at 811.