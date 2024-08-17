News

Sask Research Council and Atomic Energy of Canada partner on nuclear research

Minister Jeremy Harrison, right, stands with counterparts from Saskatchewan Research Council and Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd. who signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on nuclear power technology
Minister Jeremy Harrison, right, stands with counterparts from Saskatchewan Research Council and Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd. who signed a Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate on nuclear power technologySaskatchewan Research Council
Loading content, please wait...
Jeremy Harrison
Atomic Energy Of Canada Limited
Saskatchewan Research Council

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news