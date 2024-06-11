Sask school bus rolls after collision with SUV, injuring driver and nine passengers

A driver and nine passengers under 16 were injured following a collision of a school bus with an SUV in southern Saskatchewan.The collision occurred at intersection of two rural gravel roads approximately 6.5 km south of Rockglen, Sask. around 3:45 p.m. on Monday. As a result of the collision, the school bus rolled into the ditch. The Assiniboia RCMP investigated ruled out alcohol as a factor, but have offered no details on which party, if either, was at fault.The two adult male occupants — the driver and a passenger — of the SUV did not report any serious injuries to police.The adult driver of the school bus had minor injuries. The school bus was transporting children from Rockglen School at the time of the collision and had nine child passengers aged 16 and under.All nine children were treated for various injuries. The RCMP did not provide information about the number of children requiring hospital treatment, nor an update on their condition.