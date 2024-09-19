News

EXCLUSIVE: Sask school under fire for lesbian sex pamphlet promoting sado masochism, fisting

Illustration from ‘Women Lovin’’ pamphlet distributed in Saskatchewan schools.
Illustration from ‘Women Lovin’’ pamphlet distributed in Saskatchewan schools.Women Lovin
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Saskatchewan
Scott Moe
Education
Illegal Drugs
Lumsden High School
Sex Cards
Saskatchewan Government
Bdsm
Cisgender
Trans Women
Sex Toys
Bill 137
Parents Bill of Rights Act
Good Spirit School Division
Women Lovin'
AIDS Committee of Toronto
CATIE
cis ladies
trans guys

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news