EXCLUSIVE: Sask school under fire for lesbian sex pamphlet promoting sado masochism, fisting

A staff member shared a third-party sexual education pamphlet with students at a Saskatchewan school in June, which included sections on sex toys, fisting, group sex, illegal drug use, and BDSM (bondage and discipline, dominance and submission, sadism and masochism).Langenburg Central School (LCS) is part of the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD), and the staff member shared the so-called ‘Women Lovin'’ pamphlet with the LCS students while taking online high school courses in a resource room.The pamphlet in question had nothing to do with the courses the students were doing.The presence of the document was even though Bill 137, also known as the Saskatchewan Parents Bill of Rights, passed in October of 2023 prohibits any third-party materials not approved by the government.The reason for the ban on third-party materials were due to what many believed were "pornographic" sex cards given out by Planned Parenthood at the Lumsden High School in 2023..Planned Parenthood ‘sex cards’ at Sask school sparks parents' outrage.And in fact, the Women Lovin' pamphlet is produced by the same organizations — AIDS Committee of Toronto and CATIE — that made and distributed the sex cards that sparked the original controversy.Included are chapters on: CIS Ladies; CIS Dudes; Trans Women; Trans Guys; Older Ladies; Oral Sex; BDSM; Fingerin' & Fistin'; Sex Toys; and illegal drug use.The abbreviation ‘CIS’ stands for ‘cissexual’, which describes a person whose gender identity corresponds to their sex assigned at birth, i.e., someone who is not transgender.The Sex Toys section reads "sex toys are an important part of sexual play for many of us" and cautioned about sharing the items without cleaning them first.The pamphlet does warn that "queer trans women have particular needs and experiences are different than those of queer cis women," and "if you are a cis woman and are having sex with someone who is a trans woman for the first time, she may have different genitals than you were expecting. Some trans women have had lower/bottom surgery, while some have not."In the Doin' Trans Guys section, it gives the same warning that "hooking up with a trans dude, you may find that he has had top or lower/bottom surgery, or neither.".The BDSM section starts with a broad statement that "a lot of us are into hot power play with our partner(s)/date(s). BDSM is an umbrella term that covers different kinds of consensual and communicated kinky pleasure play, including dominance, control and submission, bondage, corporal punishment and role playing.".Fingerin' & Fistin' does warn that "if fisting is new to you or your partner/date, start slow and check in with each other frequently to make sure that what is happening feels good to both of you."In the Substances section, where it talks about using illegal drugs. It does warn that "if you cannot use a new needle every time, clean needles by filling the syringe with water and shaking for at least 30 seconds. Repeat with bleach, and then do it again with water to rinse" and "use your own straw if you snort drugs" as well as "avoid getting too drunk and high with people you don't know."The Western Standard contacted Premier Scott Moe's office and received a statement from the Government of Saskatchewan."School divisions have the responsibility to ensure that resources within their schools are age and subject appropriate. In situations where materials are found to be not age or subject appropriate, it is the responsibility of the School Division to take the appropriate steps to remove the materials from the school," said the statement.Quintin Robertson, Director of Education for GSSD, told the Western Standard that there were some "inaccuracies" about the pamphlet on social media."We would like to clarify some inaccuracies that have been shared on social media regarding a particular resource at Langenburg Central School (LCS). The resource in question was in a private office/meeting room within the school," said Robertson."It is believed that this resource was supplied to the school some time ago and was originally brought over from the former Langenburg High School (LHS). However, in an email shared with the Western Standard from a citizen who corresponded with Robertson, Robertson blamed the student for finding the pamphlet instead of a teacher sharing it with the students and thus contradicting his statement to the Western Standard."It appears that a student, who had been permitted to use this room for online programming activities, went through the materials and came across the pamphlet in question," said the email. 