Classroom space

A file photo of a classroom 

 Courtesy Ben Nelms/CBC

The University of Regina Pride Centre for Sexuality and Gender Diversity (UR Pride) is taking the Saskatchewan government to court. 

The UR Pride is against the new policies about how pronouns should be used for children in school. The case is being brought to the Saskatchewan Court of King's Bench.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

Taz
Taz

Ban pedophile minorities, drag minorities, liberal fringe minorities including Trudeau from being a public threat.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

They are outnumbered by parents..they should go away...this will NOT fly

Report Add Reply

