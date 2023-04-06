The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) and the Saskatchewan Firearms Office (SFO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding that the SPS would be the headquarters for the new Firearms Ballistics Lab.
“Setting up an advanced ballistics lab like this is a big undertaking,” said Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell.
“This partnership will allow us to get a head start and make use of the ballistics equipment the Firearms Office currently possesses, while also giving them the time they need to develop a more permanent facility to use once the agreement ends.”
The agreement includes $49,000 for improvements to the SPS indoor shooting range and additional monthly payments for office space, parking, and other expenses.
The SFO received approximately $8.9 million in the provincial budget to fund a Central Management and Services unit to administer the Firearms Act, a Firearms Compensation Committee to “determine the fair market value of any firearms, ammunition and related accessories being expropriated by the federal government,” and education and training for safe storage and licencing of firearms.
The agreement started on April 1, 2023, and ends on Dec. 31, 2025.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
