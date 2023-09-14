A rural Saskatchewan teacher supportive of the Scott Moe government’s stand for parents regarding sexual minority issues of their children in school believes many in his profession are opposed.
The teacher at a rural elementary school in the public system, revealed his name to Western Standard, but preferred it be withheld.
“I'm not usually one for anonymity, especially with regard to things like this. I have no problem standing up for what I believe in and what Christ expects of us, but I also need to feed my family, so I need to be ‘wise as serpents and simple as doves’ (Matthew 10:16). Anonymity for now is appreciated, but the time may soon come when we aren't afforded that luxury,” he said.
The teacher said a forum on the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation included outspoken opposition to the stance of the province.
“After the minister's announcement and the premier's subsequent reaffirmation of the policy announcement, there was a topic posted in our Teacher Talk Forum on the member's only portion of the STF website bemoaning the ‘terrible decision’ that was made by government, and a number of left-leaning teachers chimed in and advertised and organized protests at various locations throughout the province,” he explained.
“I posted a respectful, direct, and soundly-researched rebuttal, advocating for what surely must be a significant number of teachers who are more ideologically right-aligned and can't abide by the LGBTQ indoctrination that is being forced upon us, irrespective of our own rights and freedoms, not to mention those of our children as well.”
This opinion was not allowed by the STF, which has issued news releases complaining that SOGI 123 resources won’t be allowed in Saskatchewan schools.
“My post was deleted by the moderator, citing the breach of the ‘General Use Guidelines,’ which is interesting in and of itself because of the five or six responses, all but one were negative."
"Most of them were vicious in their condemnation of me and my character, not my argument, with one colleague even suggesting that I should be ‘cancelled’ and have no place in front of students because of the danger I present with my values and beliefs,” he explained.
“The responses to my post definitely broke our general use guidelines and were quite unprofessional, but I'm sure they weren't reprimanded in any way. They certainly aren't censored on our Teacher Talk Forum.”
The teacher has not received answers regarding this apparent double-standard.
“I immediately called and left a message for the moderator who deleted my post and I sent an email, asking for specifics with regard to what general use guidelines I broke and which specific parts of my messages broke those guidelines. I haven't had a reply to either my phone message or email message in a week. I will be following up,” he said.
A national million-person march against sexual minority ideology in schools is planned for September 20. The teacher said it will be “interesting” to see how the STF responds.
“Today, I posted a message in our Teacher Talk Forum to advertise the 1 Million March 4 Children next week, complete with links, dates, etc. I'm curious to see how long it will take for the moderator to delete it, not that it should be . . . not if the left truly believes in and honours diversity, equity and inclusion,” he explained.
The teacher, who is Roman Catholic in his personal faith, would like the Church to be vocal like him.
“Where is our church and Archbishop Don [Bolen] in all of this? This march for kids has been originally organized by two Muslims against this indoctrination in schools. Thank goodness for their effort . . . but I repeat, where is our church and our shepherds on this matter? They should be front and centre!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.