STF President Samantha Becotte
Screenshot

The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) has spoken out against the new sexual education and parental rights policies announced by the Saskatchewan government.

READ MORE Sask announces new sex ed rules, bans third parties from classroom

STF Hidden Tweets

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

guest50
guest50

I suspect the STF is more afraid that if parental rights in education become entrenched, teachers might actually be held legally and financially responsible for the horse manure they have been feeding kids for the past 30+ years.

Report Add Reply
delshay01
delshay01

Good on the government. Parents have every right to know what's going on in the class rooms and how badly there children are being brain washed. This witch says it is not safe for parents being part of the program of there education. Not safe in what way? She never said, it's just a mystery. Where do these sickos come from and how do they get in positions of power? The government has to stand strong against these sick people. Can anyone say communist marxist.

Report Add Reply
timagis
timagis

Yup and they forget who pays their salaries

Report Add Reply
guest435
guest435

Hey teachers leave them kids alone!

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Teachers Unions/Federations are way to powerful if they think they over-ride parents rights. This is just nuts.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.