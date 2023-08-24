The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) has spoken out against the new sexual education and parental rights policies announced by the Saskatchewan government.
STF President Samantha Becotte posted a video and tweeted: "The new parental inclusion and consent policies are dangerous and a threat to the safety and well-being of students. The Federation is calling on the government to reverse this policy decision and engage in meaningful consultation with its sector partners and expert teachers.”
The new parental inclusion and consent policies are dangerous and a threat to the safety and well-being of students. The Federation is calling on the government to reverse this policy decision and engage in meaningful consultation with its sector partners and expert teachers. pic.twitter.com/SlGKj9XCGc— Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (@SaskTeachersFed) August 22, 2023
Many parents took to Twitter to voice their objections to the STF response. However, the STF has hidden hundreds of responses to their tweet.
Queen Maureen tweeted "Your position is in direct opposition to parental rights. Teachers TEACH. Parents PARENT. The only thing dangerous about the new policies is that teachers see it as a threat.”
In the video, Becotte said students will no longer feel safe and welcome in Saskatchewan classrooms.
“On behalf of the 13,000 teachers across Saskatchewan, I'm here to express our deep frustration and disappointment regarding the Minister of Education’s recent announcement of new parental inclusion and consent policies,” said Becotte.
“Every day, teachers work tirelessly to create inclusive learning environments where all students feel welcomed and safe. However, this policy not only handcuffs teachers’ ability to build trust, it also dangerously threatens the safety and well-being of Saskatchewan students.”
Becotte accused the Saskatchewan government of using an “isolated incident” regarding “porn” sex cards distributed by Planned Parenthood in a grade nine class at Lumsden High School for its own political agenda.
“This knee-jerk reaction to an isolated incident is a significant overstep by the government,” said Becotte.
“It not only politicizes our classrooms, but it also takes us down a dangerous path without any consultation with teachers or the public at large.”
Becotte asked everyone to contact their MLA to help protect student safety.
“I strongly encourage all teachers, parents and students to reach out to your MLA and express your disappointment with these outdated policy changes,” said Becotte.
“It is essential that we stand together to protect the rights and safety of our students.”
Becotte stated that the Saskatchewan government’s policy changes violate the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and will hurt sexual minority students.
“Without meaningful consultation from experts in the education sector, the government has introduced a policy driven by political ideology, which will harm 2SLGBTQIA+ students. Similar policies in other provinces have been analyzed by child advocates and deemed to be unconstitutional,” said Becotte in a statement.
“This policy raises questions of human rights and is in opposition to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation is calling this new Ministry of Education policy a massive overreach and an attempt by the government to react to recent by-election losses.”
One of the biggest issues that came out of the sex cards scandal was the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) materials being introduced to Saskatchewan schools. The materials are now removed from the classroom and under review.
Becotte objects to the SOGI materials being removed along with other Saskatchewan education groups. The SOGI materials came from the ARC Foundation.
“The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation; Saskatchewan School Boards Association; League of Educational Administrators, Directors and Superintendents; Saskatchewan Association of School Business Officials; and even representatives from the Ministry of Education, have been working together with an organization called the ARC Foundation to plan a pilot program for some Saskatchewan schools utilizing their resources in a program called SOGI 123 (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity),” said Becotte.
“This program supports inclusion for all people and focuses on resources for supporting sexual orientation and gender identity. With the stroke of a pen, the Minister has unilaterally cancelled this program for Saskatchewan students.”
(5) comments
I suspect the STF is more afraid that if parental rights in education become entrenched, teachers might actually be held legally and financially responsible for the horse manure they have been feeding kids for the past 30+ years.
Good on the government. Parents have every right to know what's going on in the class rooms and how badly there children are being brain washed. This witch says it is not safe for parents being part of the program of there education. Not safe in what way? She never said, it's just a mystery. Where do these sickos come from and how do they get in positions of power? The government has to stand strong against these sick people. Can anyone say communist marxist.
Yup and they forget who pays their salaries
Hey teachers leave them kids alone!
Teachers Unions/Federations are way to powerful if they think they over-ride parents rights. This is just nuts.
